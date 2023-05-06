Failure is not an option. Perhaps, though, you do have the option to define failure.
In sports, failure may well be up for interpretation.
Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly provided what became a viral definition of failure in his postgame comments following the Milwaukee Bucks’ unceremonious first-round elimination from the NBA playoffs April 26 at the hands of the Miami Heat. The Bucks were the top seed from the Eastern Conference. Being ousted by the Heat wasn’t supposed to happen.
Eric Nehm, a sports writer for The Athletic who covers the Bucks, asked Antetokounmpo if the season was a failure. The Greek-born superstar restrained his irritation at the question while simultaneously launching into a dissertation about the existence of failure in sports, or, in this case, the lack thereof.
“There’s no failure in sports. There are good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not,” he explained. “That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”
The clip of these comments drew immediate reaction, mostly positive.
Why is that? The question was a fair one in the current climate. The team with the best record in the conference — two years removed from capturing the championship — should eventually be playing for the title or very close to it, right?
Maybe it touched a nerve because we’re a nation starved for someone to give the opponent their just due when you did your best and the other team just did better. Move on.
Perhaps it’s just semantics. Replace the word failure with disappointment and maybe the term is closer to accurate. When a team or an athlete doesn’t meet expectations, it is no doubt disappointing. But is it a failure?
The current generation has raised the stakes on failure. The “failure is not an option” line uttered by former NASA chief flight director Gene Kranz and made famous by actor Ed Harris whom played Kranz in the 1995 movie “Apollo 13” has seeped into the sports culture. It wasn’t an option for the Apollo 13 crew. That was life and death. This is sports.
Yet, how often have we heard athletes from the professional down to the youth level use the same line or a derivative of it? “If we don’t (fill in the blank with ‘win it all’ or ‘make the playoffs’ or ‘beat our bitter rival’) the season is a failure.” Those sentiments are amplified on television and radio sports talk programs.
The attitude of the phrase sounds tough and motivating. Realistic or not, many high school teams open the season with the stated goal of winning the state championship in their respective sport.
Nothing wrong with shooting high. This isn’t an everybody-gets-a-trophy commentary, and we are all winners just for showing up. It’s more of a call for perspective for those involved at the elite level down to the beginners.
We’ve all seen the overbearing parents in the crowd of a youth sporting event who ride their own kids until they don’t want any part of it anymore. That’s projecting a win or a performance-based exceptionality at all costs mentality. The failure there is with the parent, not the youth.
You also hear it among parents and fans in the stands grousing about any number of things from the coach to their kids’ playing time to other players. None of that side-mouthed grumbling moves the needle for anyone involved. It’s another means of failure is not an option perspective — however success and failure are defined — primarily derived from selfishness.
By and large, though, if a youth or high school team got better and the players enjoyed being part of a unit then there is no failure in that.
Shaquille O’Neal begged to differ with Antetokounmpo and declared the Bucks’ season a failure. With four NBA championship rings, O’Neal has that privilege. But he didn’t win them all, either. Nobody does.
As Antetokounmpo went on to point out, the years Michael Jordan’s Bulls teams didn’t win weren’t failures. The 50 years between the Bucks’ titles — 1971-2021 — weren’t failures, he said.
The comments resonated with so many perhaps because it’s a perspective we don’t hear much anymore, at least not at the national level, which too often trickles downstream. The goal is always to win, but the side benefits of competing as well as possible and building connections ultimately mitigates the outcome win or lose.