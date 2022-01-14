Lake Belton’s basketball teams swept their way past Taylor in a District 19-4A doubleheader Friday night at Bronco Gym as the girls coasted to a landslide win and the boys followed with a stirring fourth-quarter comeback and eventual victory in overtime.
BOYS
Devin Gossett scored all seven of his points in overtime to help Lake Belton overcome an 11-point deficit en route to a 50-45 overtime win in the league opener for the Broncos (14-10), who won for the fourth time in the last five games.
Lake Belton, which trailed most of the game, took a 40-39 lead with 27 seconds left in regulation when Christopher Jarrett drove through the middle of the lane for a layup and his team’s first advantage since it was 4-2.
Taylor (8-18) wasn’t finished.
Following a pair of Easton Hammond free throws to push the lead to three with 7.1 seconds left, Taylor advanced the ball to midcourt and called a timeout, after which Johnny Torres banked in a desperation 3-pointer with a defender in front of him as the buzzer sounded for regulation.
It was his only points of the game.
Lake Belton responded by scoring the first seven points of overtime to take control and earn the win.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “They did a good job and they really made some plays when you just have to go and make plays. And there’s no coaching involved in that. It was just instinct plays and they made them at the right time.”
Jarrett finished with 15 points, and Javeon Wilcox added 12 for the Broncos.
GIRLS
Lake Belton led from start to finish, getting 13 points from Cassidy Gladney to lead three Lady Broncos in double figures, as Lake Belton cruised to its eighth win in the last nine games with a 55-28 pasting of Taylor.
Lake Belton (18-5, 1-1) started the game with an 8-0 run to assume the lead for good and led by double digits from the second quarter onward as the Lady Ducks (9-15, 1-2) missed their first eight shots from the field and struggled to take care of the ball all night long.
Taylor committed 13 of its 24 turnovers in the first 16 minutes and made only three of 20 shots (15 percent) in the first half.
The Lady Broncos found their rhythm even more in the second quarter, burying five of their first six shots to open the frame with an 11-2 spurt. They shot 56 percent (9-of-16) in the period to basically put the game out of reach.
Gladney capped the game-opening run with an assist to Isabella Hinds for a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and then Gladney banked in a mid-range shot from the right side to push Lake Belton’s lead to 24-5 midway through the second.
The advantage swelled to 25 by halftime.
“We were looking at each other on the bench and we were like, ‘What the heck?’” Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell said of herself and her assistants. “The entire time the energy was great. As a whole, as a team, this was our best game all season long because it was four full quarters.”
Hinds and Ella Wagenaar each added 10 points for the Lady Broncos, who recovered nicely after having a seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday with a 33-32 loss to Salado, a team Taylor defeated 49-44 to open league play last Friday.
“Any night can be anybody’s night,” Bell said of her team’s league matches.
The Lady Broncos shot 41 percent (21-of-51) to Taylor’s 27 percent (10-of-37) and led by at least 20 points for all but a few minutes of the second half.
Taylor whittled it to 16 when Sophia Fischer found Destiny Lewis for a layup from the right side with 6:53 left in the fourth, but that was the closest the Lady Ducks got.
Lewis led Taylor with eight points, all of which came in the final two quarters.
Lake Belton closed the game on a 12-2 stretch that included four points from Gladney and an assist and pair of free throws from Alanah Thompson, who had eight points and a team-best three assists.
Wagenaar compiled the game’s lone double-double with 12 rebounds to go along with her 10 points, and Hinds had three of the Lady Broncos’ 10 steals. All of Hinds’ 10 points came in the first half.
Trinity Fly added six points and six rebounds for Lake Belton, including a pair of nifty post moves on the low blocks.
The Lady Broncos travel to Jarrell on Tuesday.