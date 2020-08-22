When 54-year-old Kyle Hauk came out of retirement to take over as head coach and athletic director at Buckholts, he didn’t have to do much research.
Hauk knows Buckholts better than most and understands the challenges he faces in trying to turn the Badgers into winners.
“Four of the last five seasons were losing seasons,” he lamented. “We are trying to change that losing mentality. Sometimes you start losing and it’s easy if one thing goes wrong to say, ‘Oh, here we go again.’”
Hauk, a Buckholts graduate in his second stint in charge of the Badgers, owns a 149-113 record as a six-man coach and knows how to produce victories.
“We need them to buy into the team mentality all year,” he said. “At this level, if you have boys specializing in one sport, you end up not having success in any of them. If you have 15 boys in the school, you need 15 boys playing football, 15 playing basketball, 15 playing baseball. You need to get them to be a team and be successful all year round.”
Ten players came out for football this season for the Badgers, a group that includes key seniors Zach Hafley at quarterback, Thomas Maldonado at running back and in the secondary, and David Lansford at wide receiver and safety.
“We’ll just build on what they know,” Hauk said. “We want to throw multiple looks at opponents and slowly build our playbook.”
Before Hauk can implement a comprehensive playbook, though, he has bigger issues to worry about with the season opener at Cherokee coming next Friday.
“We are a little behind fundamentally,” Hauk said Wednesday. “We have a lot of blocking, tackling and just fundamentals to get instilled. We can’t put in a big playbook without getting down the fundamentals first.”
Something new
Buckholts’ Jim Hauk Field, named for Kyle’s father, has had the same lights since the 1970s. One of the things the new coach and superintendent Joe Oliver focused on after being hired was installing news lights — changing from halogen to LED — instead of continuing to search for bulbs to replace the current ones.
Hauk said the lights should be ready in a couple weeks.
“We are hoping to have some NFL-quality lights,” he said with a laugh. “It’s really going to be something to see. It’s going to be fun for the kids, fun for the fans under the lights.”
Keys to success
With just 10 players right now, Buckholts’ main concern is health. The Badgers’ season ended abruptly last year in the final week when they no longer had six players available.
“It’s more magnified about staying healthy,” Hauk said. “It’s always a next man up mentality. But when you operate with 10 players, at some point there’s not a next man.”
Coronavirus concerns
Hauk said the Badgers had one player decide not to play this season because of the virus, and Hauk himself wasn’t initially sure he wanted to coach during a pandemic.
“I agonized about it a while,” he said. “We could be doing a couple months’ work just to get shut down.”
Hauk noted the Buckholts volleyball team already canceled two matches because the opponents had players infected by the virus.
“I thought small schools would be least affected,” he said. “There are so many fewer people up and down the hallways. We’re taking precautions, staying out of large crowds, trying to sanitize everything and using good hygiene. That was one of my fears coming back is now you have all these extra duties, and it’s the whole school. I think it’s more mentally exhausting.”