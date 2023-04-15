BASEBALL
COLLEGE
No. 12 Weatherford 7, Temple College 2
Weatherford 110 031 1 — 7 5 2
Temple 100 000 1 — 2 6 1
Rodriguez, Ronquist (7) and Baran. Martinez-Gomez, Huspen (5), Johnson (7) and T. Marthiljohni. W—Rodriguez (7-0). L—Martinez-Gomez (5-3). HR—W: Arthur 2 (12), Tockey (4).
Records — Weatherford 33-9, 16-3 NTJCAC; Temple 26-15, 15-8.
No. 12 Weatherford 13, Temple College 2 (6)
Weatherford 300 217 — 13 11 1
Temple 020 000 — 2 2 2
McLaughlin, Morse (6) and White. Albus, Okerholm (4), Cooper (6), C. Marthiljohni (6) and Williams. W—McLaughlin (3-1). L—Albus (2-4). HR—W: Villeneuve 2 (19), Calzoncit. (3). 2B—W: Arthur, Villeneuve.
Records — Weatherford 34-9, 17-3 NTJCAC; Temple 26-16, 15-9.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2, Texas-Dallas 0
UT-Dallas 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
UMHB 011 000 x — 2 10 0
Hugley and Camp. Acierni and Sammons. W—Acierni (4-3). L—Hugley (3-2).
Records — UT-Dallas 19-12, 12-8 ASC; UMHB 11-16, 7-13.
Texas-Dallas 9, Mary Hardin-Baylor 6 (11)
UT-Dallas 020 010 001 05 — 9 11 0
UMHB 002 100 010 02 — 6 8 2
Cassimatis, Vuono (4), Jennings (9) and Nairn. Champaneri, Fenner (6), Palczewski (10), Roberts (11), Gerda (11) and Roriguez. W—Jennings (1-2). L—Palczewski (0-3). 2B—UTD: Skivington, Zamora; UMHB: Guerin.
Records — UT-Dallas 20-12, 13-8 ASC; UMHB 11-17, 7-14.
HIGH SCHOOL
NON-DISTRICT
Temple 10, Killeen Shoemaker 1
Temple 003 501 1 — 10 16 0
Shoemaker 000 100 0 — 1 7 0
HR—T: Jackson. 3B—T: Mitchell, Hull. 2B—T: I. Ramos 3, Jackson 2, Hickman, Madsen, Martinez, Padilla.
Records — Temple 10-16; Shoemaker 7-14-1.
Saturday’s Other Scores
Lake Belton 6, Leander Rouse 3
Holland 14, Thrall 0
Late Friday
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 8, Lexington 4
Rogers 024 200 0 — 8 10 1
Lexington 011 200 0 — 4 5 4
McCaffety, Massar (3), Stephens (5) and B. Hoelscher. Biehle, Bayer (3), Balkar (5) and Beck. W—McCaffety. L—Biehle. 2B—R: Landeros, B. Hoelscher, Stephens.
Records — Rogers 14-9, 4-6; Lexington 9-13, 2-8.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Weatherford 8, Temple College 6
Temple 202 011 0 — 6 12 2
Weatherford 310 202 x — 8 11 1
HR—T: Hickey, Moala, Grace 2. 2B—T: Nunamaker.
Records — Temple 34-11, 16-7 NTJCAC; Weatherford 32-10, 17-6.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Texas-Dallas 0
UMHB 000 041 0 — 5 6 0
UT-Dallas 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Flores, Long (6) and Niles. Hoelscher, Rodriguez (5) and Todd. W—Flores (12-3). L—Hoelscher (10-6). 2B—UMHB: Eggleston, Holman.
Records — UMHB 21-9, 14-3 ASC; UT-Dallas 18-11, 11-7.
Saturday’s Other Scores
Weatherford 9, Temple College 6