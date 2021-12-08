The University Interscholastic League on Wednesday released classification cutoffs and preliminary enrollment numbers for the upcoming 2022-24 realignment, settling some long-speculated theories about the future of local athletic programs for the next two seasons.
The cutoff for Class 6A is an enrollment of 2,225 and above; for 5A it is 1,300-2,224; for 4A it’s 545-1,299; 3A is 250-544; 2A is 105-249 and 1A is 104.9 and below.
The breakdown continues for football district purposes with 5A Division I ranging from 1,925-2,224; 5A-II from 1,300-1,924; 4A-I from 880-1,299; 4A-II from 545-879; 3A-I from 360-544; 3A-II from 250-359; 2A-I from 164.5-249; 2A-II from 105-164.4; 1A-I from 59.5-104.9; 1A-II from 59.4 and below.
With an enrollment submitted Oct. 29 of 2,399, Temple remains a Class 6A program. Belton reported 1,917 and will drop from 6A to 5A and compete in a 5A-II football district. Lake Belton’s projected enrollment of 2,123 for Year 3 as a school jumps it from 4A to 5A, The Broncos football team, which will for the first season be eligible for the playoffs, will attempt to qualify for the postseason as a 5A-I program.
Local schools’ projections released Wednesday:
Class 6A: Temple (2,399 enrollment); Copperas Cove (2,365); Harker Heights (2,285.5)
Class 5A: Belton (1,917, DII for football); Lake Belton (2,123, DI); Killeen (2,189.5, DI); Killeen Chaparral (1,625.5, DII); Killeen Ellison (2,077.5, DI); Killeen Shoemaker (2,126.5, DI)
Class 4A: Gatesville (803, DII); Jarrell (759, DII); Salado (675.5, DII); Lampasas (1,005, DI)
Class 3A: Academy (496.5, DI); Cameron Yoe (467, DI); Troy (452, DI); Rockdale (421, DI); Rogers (295, DII)
Class 2A: Holland (208, DI); Rosebud-Lott (227.5, DI); Moody (209, DI); Bruceville-Eddy (212, DI); Granger (141, DII); Bartlett (114, DII)
Class 1A, six-man: Buckholts (34, DII)
Elsewhere, Hewitt Midway submitted a 6A enrollment of 2,557. Waco High (2,078) will drop from 6A to 5A, joining Waco University. However, the Lions are DI for football and the Trojans DII.
The 2022-24 district alignment will be announced Feb. 3 for football, basketball and volleyball, with other sports aligned in mid-March of 2022, the UIL said. More information can be read at uiltexas.org/alignments.