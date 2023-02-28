The first time Belton and Lake Belton met on the boys soccer pitch in early February, the rivals needed penalty kicks to settle things after battling to a scoreless tie in regulation.
Belton, which fell 6-5 in PKs that night, made sure that didn’t happen a second time.
The Tigers’ Noah Moaga netted a pair of goals and keeper Connor Vela made a couple of key saves, including one on a Lake Belton penalty kick late in the second half to help Belton avenge its early-season loss with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night in a match between two teams fighting for playoff position as the District 22-5A race approaches its end.
Moaga found paydirt on his team’s first open look in the 14th minute, and the senior tacked on an insurance goal inside the final 6 minutes after Vela dived to his right to deny Kevin Muchunu’s penalty kick and keep his team ahead 1-0 in the 73rd minute.
“I’m so happy we won this because they beat us in PKs (on Feb. 3) and we were so mad after that game,” Moaga said shortly after giving credit to Vela for his momentum-swinging save. “Connor saved the game. It was a mood-changer. He didn’t make that save for nothing.”
Just a minute after Vela’s save, Moaga provided the breathing room when he gathered Caleb Packard’s long pass off a free kick from about 40 yards out and punched it in from the left side.
“That made the save feel even better,” Vela said. “It made it feel so much better when we got our second one to put them under.”
Moaga provided his team the early lead after he reeled in a long Isaiah Lopez pass down the middle of the field before floating a high shot from about 25 yards over the top of Lake Belton goalkeeper Chasen Hamson that one-hopped into the net.
The senior slid on both knees along the turf near the right sideline in celebration.
Moaga and the rest of his teammates made sure to protect the margin at all costs, which they did by mostly limiting the Broncos’ close looks, though Lake kept the pressure mounted in the second half, when it outshot Belton 3-1.
“This was the difference between third and fourth place,” said Belton head coach Carlo Mosnia, whose team leapfrogged Lake for third in the league standings with the win, which marked the seventh time in the last eight matches that the Tigers (8-6-3, 5-3-3) either won or tied.
“We kind of had a bad taste in our mouths from the last game,” Mosnia continued. “So we kind of just wanted to come out and play with more effort, stay composed, and I think we did that for the most part.”
Mosnia also credited Vela, the Tigers’ junior keeper who finished with five saves in the shutout, for playing a big role in the outcome.
“He took a lot of pressure off our backs,” Mosnia said. “The tide of the game swung when they missed their PK, so Connor did excellent. Props to him. He was the player of the game, for sure.”
While down 1-0, the Broncos (9-6-5, 4-4-3) had a couple of close calls on corner kicks that Vela managed to nudge over the top of the crossbar in the first half, including a header that Vela brushed aside off a Dawson Vuong corner just before the break, after which Belton was awarded a free kick that Cooper Flory skidded just wide of the left post from about 25 yards out in the 36th minute.
It was the last clean look the Tigers saw until Moaga’s second goal in the 74th as the Broncos continued to search for an equalizer through a physical second half.
Lake nearly found the answer when Tristan Robin’s long strike from the right side was stabbed away by a diving Vela in the 50th minute.
“We didn’t really have a great first half,” Lake Belton head coach Aaron Estes said. “When you come out slow like that and really don’t play well, it makes it kind of tough to come back. I thought the second half we played hard and had some chances. In the end, they wanted it a little bit more than us tonight and it’s frustrating. I think we can play better than that and the kids know that and I think we’ll learn from this and get better, hopefully.”
Though Lake lost its hold on third place for now, each team still remains in good standing for a playoff berth should they take care of business down the stretch.
Belton closes the season by hosting Killeen on Friday, followed by matches against Killeen Chaparral and Killeen Shoemaker.
Lake, meanwhile, travels to Chaparral on Friday then has Shoemaker and Killeen Ellison, respectively, to finish off the regular season.