ROCKDALE — Rockdale won the 66th edition of the Battle of the Bell in convincing fashion Friday, pulling away for a 42-9 victory over rival Cameron Yoe for the Tigers’ first triumph in the Milam County rivalry series since 2017.
The Tigers (3-3, 1-1 District 11-3A-I) broke open a 6-all tie in the second quarter when Cam’ron Valdez raced 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-6. Tigers quarterback Kobe Mitchell then found Kesean Raven with an 8-yard scoring pass to extend the lead to 20-6.
The Yoemen (3-2, 1-1) closed it to 20-9 by halftime with a 25-yard field goal by Jesse Martinez.
Rockdale found its groove in the second half, getting an 11-yard scoring run from Mitchell and a 9-yard run from Raven, who later picked off a Zane Zeinert pass and returned it for a touchdown to clinch the win.
Rockdale opened the scoring in the first quarter when Valdez scampered 39 yards to make it 6-0. Yoe knotted it when Pharrel Hemphill scored on a 7-yad run.
Both Mitchell and Zeinert remained among the area’s passing leaders. Mitchell completed nine of 16 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown to bring his season totals to 55-of-93 for 839 yards. Zeinert went 9-of-24 for 83 yards, bringing his season totals to 52-of-103 for 935 yards.
ROCKDALE 42, CAMERON YOE 9
Yoe 6 3 0 0 — 9
Rockdale 6 14 8 14 — 42
Roc — Cam’ron Valdez 39 run (kick blocked)
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphll 7 run (kick failed)
Roc — Valdez 30 run (Hagen Land kick)
Roc — Kesean Raven 8 pass from Kobe Mitchell (Land kick)
Yoe — Jesse Martinez 25 field goal
Roc — Mitchell 11 run (Anthony Dansby pass from Mitchell)
Roc — Raven 9 run (Land kick)
Roc — Raven interception return (Land kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Roc
First downs 12 20
Rushes-yards 18-71 52-231
Passing yards 83 117
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-24-3 9-16-0
Punts-average 5-38.4 3-42
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-40 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Hemphill 3-29, Keshon Johnson 4-24, Zane Zeinert 6-20, Phaibian Bynaum 5-(-2); Rockdale: Valdez 28-139, Mitchell 15-52, Davioun Scott 5-23, Kesean Raven 4-17
PASSING — Yoe: Zeinert 9-24-3-83; Rockdale: Mitchell 9-16-1-117.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Za’Korien Spikes 4-30, Jaidyn Sanchez 2-28, Kason Goolsby 2-21, Randy Flores 1-4; Rockdale: Anthony Dansby 3-45, Cam’Ron Valdez 2-32, Kesean Raven 3-32, Hagen Land 1-8.
Troy 49
Lorena 41
TROY — Zach Hrbacek rushed for 327 yards on 39 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead Troy (3-2, 1-0) past Lorena in the Trojans’ District 11-3A-I opener.
Hrbacek scored on runs of 60, 1, and 17 yards. He remained the area’s rushing leader this season with 1,362 yards on 161 carries and 23 touchdowns.
The Leopards (3-2, 1-1) built a 21-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. Hrbacek closed it to 21-20 with a 1-yard scoring run. Lorena scored again in the second to take a 28-20 lead into intermission.
Troy opened the second half with four straight scores, starting with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Jace Carr to Hrbacek, who added the conversion run to tie the game at 28. Hunter Martin then scored on a 12-yard run to give Troy its first lead of the night at 35-28.
Next came a defensive gem from Kadin Workman, who recovered a Leopards fumble and raced 76 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-28.
Hrbacek extended the lead to 49-28 with a 17-yard score, and two Leopards touchdowns in the fourth quarter weren’t enough to catch the Trojans.
TROY 49, LORENA 41
Lorena 21 7 0 13 — 41
Troy 14 6 22 7 — 49
Lor — 2 run (kick good)
Troy — Hunter Martin 20 run (kick failed)
Lor — Run (kick good)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 60 run (Hrbacek run)
Lor — 19 pass (kick good)
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (kick failed)
Lor — Run (kick good)
Troy — Hrbacek 68 pass from Carr (Hrbacek run)
Troy — Martin 12 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Troy — Kadin Workman 76 fumble return (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 17 run (McKissick kick)
Lor — Run (kick good)
Lor — Run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Hrbacek 36-327; Martin 10-95, Carr 1-5, Workman 1-2.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 3-5-1-106.
RECEIVING — Troy: Hrbcek 1-68, Jacob Smith 1-26, Jase Schmidt 1-12.
— Reported by Steve Sebesta
Salado 63
Gatesville 3
SALADO — The Salado Eagles (5-1) rushed for 402 yards to race past the rusty Gatesville Hornets (1-3) in the District 9-4A-II opener for both teams.
Caden Strickland scored three touchdowns for the Eagles on short runs. Wrook Brown ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries for Salado. Noah Mescher had 104 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
Salado’s defensive effort included an interception return for a touchdown by Nolan Williams.
Gatesville’s game last week against Lampasas was canceled because of virus concerns within the Lampasas team. It was Gatesville’s second game this season canceled because of the virus.
SALADO 63, GATESVILLE 3
Gatesville 3 0 0 0 — 3
Salado 28 28 7 0 — 63
Sal — Wrook Brown 41 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 60 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Reid Vincent 20 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Noah Mescher 4 run (Brown kick)
Gat — Field goal
Sal — Caden Strickland 4 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Nolan Williams interception return (Brown kick)
Sal — Strickland 5 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Mescher 37 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Strickland 2 run (Brown kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Gat Sal
Rushes-yards NA 40-402
Passing yards NA 61
Comp.-Att.-Int. NA 1-1-0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado: Brown 4-106, Mescher 12-104, Vincent 8-70, Strickland 6-61, Drew Bird 3-28, Ayden Keating 5-17, Hutton Haire 1-10, Seth Reavis 1-6.
PASSING — Salado: Haire 1-1-0-61.
RECEIVING — Salado: Kole Maedgen 1-61.
Holland 26
Thorndale 21
HOLLAND — Ayden Tomasek ran for two touchdowns and passed for one to lead the Holland Hornets (4-2, 1-1) over the Thorndale Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1) in a District 12-2A-I game.
In a battle in which every score mattered, the Hornets hurried down the field to score on a 20-yard pass from Tomasek to Klay Pursche with just 10 seconds left in the first half after Thorndale had taken the lead with a 2-yard TD run by Cain Brymer with 35 seconds left.
Although missed extra points left Holland trailing by two points at halftime, Ethan Botts gave the Hornets the lead with a 10-yard run in the third quarter.
Thorndale responded with the second of two TD passes from Coy Stutts to Cayden Nicholson to lead 21-18.
Tomasek’s second TD run — a 6-yarder — gave Holland the lead for good with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The winning score came after the Hornets recovered a fumbled punt.
HOLLAND 26, THORNDALE 21
Thorndale 0 14 0 7 — 21
Holland 6 6 6 8 — 26
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 5 run (kick failed)
Thor — Cayden Nicholson 20 pass from Coy Stutts (run failed)
Thor — Cain Brymer 1 run (2-point try good)
Hol — Klay Pursche 20 pass from Tomasek (kick failed)
Hol — Ethan Botts 10 run (2-point try failed)
Thor — Nicholson 15 pass from Stutts (kick good)
Hol — Tomasek 5 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tho Hol
First downs 15 9
Rushes-yards 28-49 34-79
Passing yards 175 109
Comp.-Att.-Int. 14-31-2 8-16-2
Punts-average 3-27 4-36
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-65 11-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Thorndale: Brymer 14-23, Mason Lindie 5-16, Stutts 7-6, J.D. Alcalar 1-2; Holland: Tomasek 14-76, Blaze Wooley 7-26, Ethan Mann 6-19, Botts 1-10, Josh Evans 1-1, Karsen Gomez 3-1, Dawson Haney 1-0.
PASSING — Thorndale: Stutts 14-31-2-175; Holland: Tomasek 5-12-2-81, Botts 2-3-0-9, Ashton Morris 1-1-0-19..
RECEIVING — Thorndale: Striker Leschber 5-47, Nicholson 5-43, Branson McCoy 2-54, Brymer 2-31; Holland: Evans 2-35, Klay Pursche 1-28, Ashton Morris 2-14, Cole Ralston 1-19, Wooley 1-7, Gomez 1-6.
Shiner St. Paul 49
CTCS 28
SHINER — Shiner St. Paul scored three times in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Central Texas Christian Lions in the TAPPS District 3-IV opener for both teams.
The teams played to a stalemate in the first half, carrying a 21-all tie into intermission. St. Paul (2-0) broke the deadlock with a touchdown in the third.
The Lions (1-1) scored once in the fourth, but it was not enough to overcome the Cardinals’ offensive flurry.
SHINER ST. PAUL 49,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 28
CTCS 7 14 0 7 — 28
St. Paul 14 7 7 21 — 49
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS StP
First downs 20 22
Rushes-yards 27-129 39-216
Passing yards 151 147
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-22-3 3-7-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Ryan Turley 17-95, Alec Gonzalez 7-22, Connor Ling 3-15.
PASSING — CTCS: Gonzalez 7-21-3-144, Turley 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Ling 3-73, Turley 2-14, Isaiah Dumont 1-43, Andrew Lange 1-14, Cole Clark 1-7.
— Reported by P.J. Thurman
China Spring 52
Jarrell 20
JARRELL — The China Spring Cougars (5-0) remained unbeaten with a victory over the Jarrell Cougars (0-6) in the District 9-4A-II opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.
Thrall 15
Bruceville-Eddy 13
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (1-3, 0-1) were edged by the Thrall Tigers (3-2, 1-0) in a District 12-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hearne 41
Rosebud-Lott 0
TRAVIS — The Hearne Eagles (4-0, 2-0) shut out the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (2-3, 0-2) in a District 12-2A-I game to stay undefeated.
No other information was reported before press time.
Milano 24
Bartlett 6
MILANO — The Milano Eagles (2-3, 1-1) held the Bartlett Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) at bay in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Holy Trinity Catholic 68
RR Christian 20
The Holy Trinity Catholic Celtics (2-0) posted their second straight win to begin the season, beating the Round Rock Christian Crusaders (0-2) in the TAPPS Six-man District 4-II opener for both teams.
No other information was reported before press time.