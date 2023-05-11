AUSTIN — Gatesville senior Carlo Martinez used Thursday morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium to check off a yearlong goal, and Cameron Yoe junior star Yierra Flemings spent the whole day racking up more medals to the surprise of nobody while still finding a way to amaze.
Martinez ran to the lead at the sound of the gun and maintained his speed throughout all eight laps, steadily distancing himself from the pack on his way to victory in the Class 4A boys 3,200-meter run on the opening day of the UIL track and field state championships.
It was the completion of a 12-month quest for Martinez, who barely missed out on a state meet berth as a junior then rededicated himself to the sport of running. His amped-up training regimen first paid off with a silver medal at the cross country state meet last fall, and he reaped its biggest dividend Thursday with a gold in his final high school meet before taking his talents to Louisiana-Monroe.
All of that before he toed the starting line for the 1,600 on Thursday night, when he garnered the silver medal finishing just 0.19 seconds behind winner Hudson Bennett of Burnet.
“I’m happy. I don’t know how I’m going to do in the 1,600,” Martinez said shortly after being awarded his gold medal. “But now that I have a gold in the 3,200 — I’m going to do my best to get a gold in the 1,600, but if I don’t — I’m still going to come home a state champ.”
Martinez and Flemings took home all of the area contingent’s six medals on the meet’s first day, which was reserved for the 3A and 4A competitors before 2A and 5A take the stage today, and 1A and 6A on Saturday.
Martinez won the 3,200 under gray skies, and his plan to bury the field from the start worked like a charm. He led by two steps after the first lap, was out front by 12 meters at the midway mark and had a 25-meter cushion when he came to the line for the bell lap. It was a gap no one could dent, and Martinez cruised home to win in 9 minutes, 14.32 seconds — almost 6 seconds ahead of runner-up Lathan Lewter of Canyon and 7 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Emery Crayton of Tyler Chapel Hill.
“I don’t have a kick, so that’s how I have to do it,” he said. “I’ve run honest races, but it ended up being harder to kick at the end than run fast the entire time.”
Flemings added the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th state medals of her sparkling career and broke a 49-year-old meet record along the way.
She started her four-event day with a silver in the long jump despite a limited number of practice attempts after arriving late to Myers Stadium and adjacent Darrel K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, which is used as the athletes’ warmup area.
“We got here a little late, and I wanted to make sure I got in a proper warmup in the other stadium,” she said. “I thought if I didn’t get a chance to have any run-throughs, I’d just run and jump. At least I was warmed up, though. I knew I just had to do what I had to do. That was that.”
The abbreviated practice session mattered little as Flemings moved into second place with a jump of 18 feet, 5 inches on her final attempt of the preliminary round and improved her mark to 18-8¼ on her final leap to finish behind only Universal City Randolph’s Taylor Nunez, who set the 3A state meet record with a jump of 20-2½ to win gold for the second straight year. Malakoff’s Ryaona Runnels (18-4) was third.
“It doesn’t feel like it did the first time I won a medal, but it’s still pretty special because I’m accomplishing things that others can’t do,” said Flemings, who took home the bronze in the long jump as a freshman before finishing fifth last year.
The ninth addition to Flemings’ medals cabinet was earned in the triple jump after the sun broke free of the clouds and the temperature was on the rise, and it took a season-best leap of 38-7½ to secure the bronze for the second straight year in a highly competitive field that was topped by Fairfield’s Avery Thaler (38-9) and Yoakum’s Jayana Phillips (38-9). Thaler took the gold by virtue of a second-best jump that was farther than that of Phillips.
“I haven’t practiced in a while because of a knee injury, so I just jumped and tried to get a medal,” she said. “I usually know I’m going to do well (in my running events) unless I fall or something. In these other events, I just jump as best I can and see what happens.”
To say Flemings does well in her running events is a giant understatement.
Her first steps on the track Thursday evening were in the 100 hurdles, in which she repeated as champion with a time of 13.92 — beating runner-up Abby Elmore (14.18) of Gunter and bronze medalist Kyla Hill (14.33) of Goliad to the line.
Flemings saved her best for last, returning to the orange oval about an hour later with her sights set on a third consecutive gold in the 400. She got it and so much more.
After breaking comfortably from the blocks and briefly running with the pack down the first half of the backstretch, she charged free around the final turn and churned home to win in 54.51 ahead of Shallowater’s Makki Hart (55.13) and Lexington’s Kamree Wolridge (57.29).
And just to put an exclamation point on her day, Fleming’s time broke the previous 3A state meet record that had stood for 49 years since Spur’s Essie Kelly clocked a 54.84 way back in 1974.
“The first five steps out of the blocks, I was like, ‘This is too slow,’” Flemings said. “I picked it up, and I’m happy I broke the record. Now I can go home and go to sleep.”
She’s now the owner of three bronze medals, two silvers and six golds — a haul of hardware so large she has trouble keeping track of it all.
“I have a rack my mom got for me but, honestly, I don’t know where half of them are. There’s kind of a lot of them, and I lose track,” she said. “I don’t find them until I’m like, ‘I want to see how many medals I have now.’ Then I grab them and count them.”
The official number, regardless of the medals’ location, is 11 — and counting.
NOTES: Today’s lineup of events includes athletes from Lake Belton, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Granger, Holland and Rosebud-Lott. ... In addition to Flemings in the 3A girls 400 and Nunez in the 3A girls long jump, four other meet records were broken on the first day of competition. Canyon’s Hannah Stuart set the new record in the 4A girls 3,200 (10:30.12), and Holliday’s Noah Strohman did the same in the 3A boys 3,200 (9:11.73). Forth Worth Dunbar’s Kalani Watson set the mark in the 4A girls 100 hurdles (13.98), and Brookshire-Royal set the record in the 4A girls 4x200 relay (1:38.73). ... During a presentation prior to the start of the running events, the Uvalde football team was given the NFHS Spirit of Sport Award.