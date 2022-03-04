KILLEEN — Belton got four goals from Makenna Morrow and another three from Sara Navarro as the Lady Tigers cruised to a 12-0 District 12-6A win over Killeen Shoemaker on Friday night.
It moved Belton to 15-4-2 on the season, including 12-0 in league play, clinching its fourth consecutive district championship.
Also adding goals for the Lady Tigers was Tori Lucksinger with two and Keirsten Rowland, Jareli Reyes and Delaney Bouteller with one each.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Temple College sweeps doubleheader from Odessa College
The Temple College Leopards beat Odessa College twice Friday in a non-conference doubleheader, winning both 3-2 in walk-off fashion at Danny Scott Sports Complex.
Andre Jackson’s RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning of Game 1 plated Zane Spinn and sealed the Leopards’ first dramatic win of the day. Joseph Redfield had the game-winning hit in Game 2, a single that scored Jackson in the bottom of the seventh.
The teams play another doubleheader today at Danny Scott Sports Complex, with Game 1 set for noon.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
BOYS
Academy 2, Lake Belton 1
Temple 2, Killeen 1
Belton 9, Killeen Shoemaker 0
GIRLS
Lake Belton defeated Academy
Belton 12, Killeen Shoemaker 0
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Temple College 3, Odessa 2, 10 innings, Game 1
Temple College 3, Odessa 2, Game 2
Ozarks 11, Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
Ozarks 6, Mary Hardin-Baylor 5
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Silsbee 8, Rogers 2
Liberty Hill 10, Temple 2
Kerville Tivy 7, Temple 4
Academy 11, Killeen 1
Academy 5, Waco 1
Hillsboro 6, Holland 2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mary Hardin-Baylor 1, Ozarks 0
Mary Hardin-Baylor 5, Ozarks 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Burleson Centennial 10, Temple 4
Temple 12, The Colony 0
Lake Belton 3, Leander Glenn 2
Salado 8, Lampasas 0
Copperas Cove 11, Lampasas 3
Troy 11, Copperas Cove 3
Troy 11, Bastrop 0
Cameron Yoe 6, Georgetown East View, 5
Harker Heights 12, Cameron Yoe 6
Harker Heights 17, Austin LBJ 2