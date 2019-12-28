When reviewing the landscape of a sports year nearing its calendar end, one of the aspects to look at are teams that accomplished something that their programs either have never done or hadn’t done in a really long time.
Quite often there’s not much there from which to glean. The powers that be are who they are because they accomplish what they do with regularity.
However, in 2019, there were accomplishments that demanded our attention — and they were a few short weeks ago.
Lampasas, Troy and Holland secured the kinds of football seasons that, by and large, the folks from those communities have watched other nearby towns enjoy for so long.
In each case, it wasn’t a surprise that the three teams won as many games as they did and all made deep runs into the playoffs. It was a given that the potential was there to still be playing football in December. Each had been moving in a positive direction leading into this season.
Historically speaking, though, this was rare air for all of them. For it to happen to all of those teams at the same time is unprecedented. None had ever been the last one standing from this area in any season since the expansion of the UIL playoff system, much less the last three. Each was eliminated by the eventual state champion in their respective classifications as were other area playoff qualifiers Salado, Cameron Yoe, Rockdale and Rogers.
By winning their first 13 games, the Hornets surpassed their 61-year-old school record. Holland beat everybody it faced in 1958 for a 12-0 ledger, but wasn’t allowed the opportunity to extend that in an era when Class B teams didn’t have a mechanism to play beyond the regional section of the playoffs.
Four years later, the Hornets made national news when they halted Pflugerville’s 55-game winning streak in a bi-district playoff and went 10-2. Since then the Hornets have had seasons expected of a program with an overall record of 403-479-34. Some were good, some were not so good and a lot more were somewhere in the middle.
After back-to-back 10-win seasons, this year’s Hornets didn’t exactly come out of nowhere to wind up 13-1 and reach the Class 2A Division I Region IV final. Holland spent most of the season ranked in the top 10. Once the Hornets defeated defending 2A-II champion Mart in a non-district game in September they served notice that they were among the state’s elite. They became only the second Hornets team to sweep their regular-season schedule, and did so convincingly. The same goes for their first three playoff games against Junction, Three Rivers and then-defending state champion 2A-I Mason.
Refugio, a longtime 2A power, proved its state title chops with a 49-12 victory to end the Hornets’ landmark season. Eight-year Holland coach Brad Talbert became the Hornets’ winningest coach with 67 to overtake the 65 of Jerry Decker from 1982-93.
Similarly to Holland, the Troy Trojans were on the verge of a double-digit breakout that they had seen just four other times in their long history. The 1954 Trojans went 10-2 under C.J. Seidenberger and went 11-0-1 nine years later coached by Dick Rodenbeck. Ronnie Gilliland guided the Trojans to an 11-1 mark in 1985 and Mike McMurtry’s 1998 team finished 10-2. Troy’s program record is 421-377-23.
On the heels of a 9-3 season with a ton of returning players in their arsenal, it wasn’t a shocker that the 2019 edition of the Trojans won more and played longer than any of their predecessors. However, it wasn’t at all a given that they’d go 12-2 and reach the 3A-I Region III final. Playing in a district that includes Yoe and Rockdale — two programs that won state titles this decade and typically jockey for league supremacy — made the prospect significantly taller.
With a smothering defense and one Central Texas’ top rushers in junior Zach Hrbacek — 2,463 yards rushing and 30 rushing touchdowns — the Trojans made believers out of the Milam County powers and everybody else in the district while tacking on three playoff wins over Teague, Crockett and Whitney before being ousted by Grandview, which also eliminated Rockdale and Yoe on its way to defending its 3A-I crown.
On paper, Lampasas’ rise to its best season seemed to be the most far-fetched. The Badgers won a combined three games in 2016-17, the first two years of Lampasas native Troy Rogers’ regime. But the Badgers in 2018 began to show an inkling of what became a banner 2019 when they went 7-5 and captured their first playoff win since 2011, when current Lampasas principal Joey McQueen was the head coach. What was bubbling below came to the surface this season with a 13-2 mark and a state semifinals appearance in 4A-I.
Rogers brought the Badgers back to the era when he set passing records for the 1993 team under offensive-minded coach Rod Hess that went 12-2. Until this season, that was their winningest season. Seven years prior, under Rod Hudson, the Badgers traversed deep into the playoffs at 11-3. Before that, the last squad to reach double digits was the 10-1 team of 1930 for a program that now has an overall record of 483-507-39. With a classic quarterback/pitcher name such as Ace Whitehead coming along to surpass the records of his coach as a junior — 4,259 yards and 54 touchdowns passing — the Badgers weren’t denied their best season. Until they fell to powerful Carthage to end their historic run, the only blip in the regular season was a 31-30 loss to Lorena and that was the Badgers’ lowest scoring output. They subsequently blew out Brazosport, Gonzales, Needville and Liberty Hill in the playoffs.
Although it wasn’t the winningest season in their history, it would be remiss not to mention Bruceville-Eddy in a conversation of doing what hasn’t been done in a long time. The Eagles won their first district title since 1985 after decades submerged under the .500 mark.
Whether or not the kind of seasons Holland, Troy and Lampasas posted are a one-off or the beginnings to more of the same remains to be seen. In each case, the programs are being guided by coaches who are invested in their athletes and communities for the long haul.
Regardless of the future, 2019 was a season for these teams to relish.