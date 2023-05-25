UMHB spring

Kenneth Cormier (5) is Mary Hardin-Baylor’s leading returning rusher after running for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

 Ray Swindle/Telegram file

BELTON — In the immediate aftermath of December’s semifinal playoff loss, Mary Hardin-Baylor knew its biggest task would be finding a replacement for prolific passer Kyle King.

