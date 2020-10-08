Of the many skills Graycee Mosley has honed during her development as a volleyball player is an ability to repeatedly wipe the slate clean — set after set, match after match.
Regardless of the outcome of each point, the only thing that matters is what happens next.
“My mom is constantly on me about my facial expressions and body language on the court, so I’ve always tried to forget about the last play,” the Troy junior said. “If I shank a ball, it’s over. Let’s focus on the next one. That’s helped with my consistency.”
There’s no argument about Mosley’s consistency, and she’s certainly had more successful attacks than shanks. That’s one of the reasons she topped the 1,000-kill plateau last week and now sits at 1,040 just partway through her junior season.
Oddly enough, she says her ability to remain calm and not worry about the past doesn’t necessarily carry over into other parts of her life, such as the classroom.
“I’m better at doing that in sports. I’m a big stresser in school,” said Mosley, who still makes good grades despite any anxieties. “I don’t know why it’s different for me on the court than in the classroom. I guess it’s because I can control everything I do on the court, and I can help my teammates by having them feed off what I do. In the classroom, other people don’t depend on me. In there, I don’t have other people watching me to see how I react.”
All eyes are certainly on Mosley when she’s on the court, and it has been that way since the summer after her eighth grade year when she decided to play club volleyball with Trojanettes teammate Kaycee Cavanaugh.
Her success that summer made her more dedicated to the sport, and Troy’s run to the Class 3A state tournament her freshman season changed her approach to the game.
“I saw the seniors we had on that team my freshman year. So in my sophomore season, I tried to take over their position even though I wasn’t a senior yet,” she said. “It made me step up as a player. It’s been a gradual thing of me having to step up.”
Trojanettes coach Rachel Melancon has seen Mosley’s ascension first-hand and believes there isn’t much the junior can’t do on the court.
“It’s fun to watch her do anything, whether it’s volleyball or basketball or throwing the discus,” Melancon said. “She has a lot of natural ability. But what sets her apart from the other ones is that her drive and determination match her natural ability.
“This group doesn’t slack in the classroom or on the court. Graycee is her harshest critic, so she puts a lot of pressure on herself and there’s a lot of pressure on the other girls. There’s a lot of pressure on them to set for Graycee or make a good pass so Graycee can get a hit. They know the goal.”
The Trojanettes’ goal is to make another push for a berth in the state tournament. Mosley would play a big role in that, and every extra match in which she gets to play is another opportunity to add to her career numbers.
“I would love to reach 2,000 kills, but it’s a really hard goal. Something in the middle would be nice, so maybe 1,750,” she said. “My mom did the math, though, and showed me how I could reach 2,000. It would be really difficult, though.”
Difficult, yes. Impossible, no.
After all, nothing has slowed down Mosley yet.
District 11-3A-I football teams in a dogfight
The harsh reality is that a couple of good football teams from District 11-3A-I are going to be left out come playoff time. Six of the league’s seven teams currently own records of .500 or better, and only four of them will be rewarded with postseason berths five weeks from now.
Every matchup is crucial, and margin of victory could very well play a part in deciding who gets in and who doesn’t.
Tonight, Academy (5-1, 1-1) visits Cameron Yoe (3-2, 1-1) in a clash of squads hoping not to fall below .500 in district play. One week after winning its league opener, Troy (3-2, 1-0) has to beat McGregor (3-3, 1-1) or slip from first place down to third, or possibly even fourth. Rockdale (3-3, 1-1) lost its first district game but is guaranteed to be no worse than in a tie for second if it can take care of Caldwell (2-3, 0-1).
Hrbacek not slowing down
Troy senior running back Zach Hrbacek ran for 2,770 and 35 touchdowns over 14 games last year during a first-team all-state campaign.
This season, he already has 1,362 yards rushing through five games for an average of 272.4 an outing. If he keeps up that pace, he’ll come close to eclipsing last year’s total before the playoffs begin.
Salado defense gaining traction
After giving up an average of 346 yards through its first two contests, Salado (5-1, 1-0 District 9-4A-II) gave up only 255 yards a night as it built its four-game winning streak.
That’s good news for the Eagles, who have an offensive attack that features four players who average more than 7 yards per carry. Their ability to move the ball consistently puts pressure on opposing teams to score on almost every possession — something that’s becoming increasingly more difficult against the Salado defense.