GEORGETOWN — Sarah Kmiecik shot a final-round 74 on Tuesday, helping propel Mary Hardin-Baylor to victory at the West Region Invitational.
Kmiecik helps UMHB women's golf team to tournament title
Staff reports
-
- Updated
