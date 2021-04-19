Golfers from Temple, Belton and Lake Belton got off to solid starts Monday in the first round of boys regional tournaments.
Belton’s Dallas Hankamer opened with an even-par 72 and was tied for fourth, and Temple’s Daniel Moon shot a 73 and shared sixth place at the Class 6A Region II tournament at Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco.
The regional events conclude with the final 18 holes today. The top three teams and top three individuals not on those teams advance to the state tournament.
Belton (325) was tied for eighth — 25 shots behind third-place Mansfield and 29 strokes back of leader Hewitt Midway — with Hankamer, Walker Francis (80), A.J. So (84), Hutton Hoelscher (89) and Ryan Merrill (89).
Temple (353) was 14th with Moon, Benjamin Holle (83), Cole Gowan (97), Peyton Malina (100) and John Roark (100).
At the 4A Region III tournament at Raven Nest Golf Club in Huntsville, Lake Belton was fourth after a first-round 352 — three shots behind third-place La Grange and 20 back of leader Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville.
The Broncos’ Colby Connor (79) was tied for fifth, and Chase Passentino-Slone (88), Chandler Cook (91), James Bond (94) and Hayden Nix (102) completed Lake Belton’s card.
Salado’s Derek Mullinix (86) was tied for 12th. Caleb Altum (92), Cooper Carroll (95), Noah Self (99) and Cutter Meyer (102) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles (372), who were ninth.