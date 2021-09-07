Temple’s offense isn’t yet in sync, averaging 13.5 points and 274.5 yards. The defense, on the field for more than 85 snaps each of the last two weeks, is allowing a tick less than 400 yards per game. The Wildcats are 0-2 to start the season for the first time in a long time.
Those are nutshell reasons why head coach Scott Stewart said after last Friday’s 27-14 loss to Magnolia West that a trip back to the drawing boards was in order, and that’s where preparation began this week for Temple’s final non-district contest three days from now against Hutto.
“I think everybody is pretty frustrated right now. These (non-district) games are to figure out what we are, who we are and where we are, and we’re running out of time to do that,” Stewart said Tuesday. “There will be some personnel tweaks. We’ll clean out the cupboard and find out what we’ve got. Let’s find out what we can do and have some fun doing it.”
Frustration is one thing, panic is another, and Stewart said there is none of that. However, there is a sense of urgency to fix the leaks sooner rather than later in order to meet self-imposed expectations. Friday night against the Hippos (1-1) at Wildcat Stadium is a good place to start — or maybe re-start, considering the first two outings — especially with an upcoming idle date Sept. 17 and the District 12-6A opener Sept. 24 at Bryan quickly bearing down on the reigning league champions.
“That’s what these three games were for, to figure out what the question marks are and how do you adjust,” Stewart said. “I don’t think we are a crappy football team. We just don’t know who we are yet. I challenged the coaches to help us figure out who we are.”
Or, take a valuable look inward as part of the process toward earning and producing outwardly results.
“We’re trying to get these guys to realize that you don’t get the win because you put on the blue front, white back pants. It’s not the pants. The pants have never been magical. The magic was always the guys wearing the pants, and now you’re wearing the pants,” Stewart said.
On offense
Temple went long stretches during its first two games without scoring, and adjustments on offense are likely to include implementing more ways to utilize playmakers who are available.
Senior running back Samari Howard, who is averaging 5.1 yards per carry while leading the team with five catches for 81 yards, usually lines up at quarterback in red-zone and goal-line situations and runs the ball. On, Friday, though, with Temple down 21-7, he was inserted at quarterback for the second drive of the second half in an attempt to create a spark that lacked since the Wildcats went up 7-0 less than 3 minutes into the contest. He completed one of three passes on a possession that was hindered by a personal foul penalty.
Stewart expects Howard, who was the team’s backup QB as a sophomore, to continue to see opportunities in that role and said it’s in the realm of possibility that junior Mikal Harrison-Pilot will be “in the pocket” Friday as first-year sophomore starting signal-caller Reese Rumfield continues to find his footing at the varsity level.
Harrison-Pilot, figured to be a top target at receiver for Rumfield, has yet to catch a pass while playing mostly defense (he had 10 tackles a week ago) as he weathers a leg injury that has kept him at “50 to 60 percent the last two weeks,” Stewart said. Harrison-Pilot was a starting safety as a freshman and backed up Humberto Arizmendi at QB a year ago while earning first-team all-district honors at receiver.
“We’ve got Samari, who I think is an outrageous weapon, but we’ve got to create holes and create space for him to do what he does. We’ve got receivers that we’re really fired up about, but we have to get them the ball. We’ve got inconsistent quarterback play and inconsistent offensive line play, and the (teams) we play are too good to think you’re going to get away with a whole lot of that,” Stewart said, “We have to attack the field more.”
Eight of the Wildcats’ 13 catches this season belong to receivers — three apiece to Devan Williams and Tr’Darius Taylor and two to Kobe Smith. The longest reception is a 68-yarder to Howard.
On defense
Stewart said depth issues on defense can be partially traced to last year, when COVID kicked in and many students went the virtual learning route while not participating in football. A sophomore group that stands at 28 players once was projected to be roughly 100.
The other part is execution in practice not translating to the game.
“It’s attention to detail. We still have kids that will go out there and do something successfully nine out of 10 times on the practice field then go into a game and do it three out of 10,” Stewart said.
So, much like moving around the parts on offense, Stewart said finding the proper fit for players is a key toward defensive stability. That and preventing offenses from converting on 69 percent of third downs and 100 percent of fourth downs the way the Mustangs did last week.
“We had 86 snaps on defense and 42 on offense, and that’s not a good formula,” Stewart said.
On Hutto
The Hippos are coming off a 27-14 victory over Waco, one week after an opening loss to College Station, 59-11.
Mostly out of the shotgun in a spread formation, senior quarterback Grayson Doggett is 30-of-51 for 272 yards. Gary Choice has a team-high 11 receptions and Jairez Lambert is next with eight. Junior running back Jalon Banks had 227 yards rushing and two TDs last week versus the Lions after being held to 49 yards on 15 carries in Week 1.
The Hippos originally were to host the Wildcats, but Hutto’s new football field’s finish date was pushed from July to October. Stewart said the teams then were going to play at a neutral site, which turned out to be more difficult to do.
On a standout performance
Temple linebacker Taurean York might’ve put a footprint on every inch of Bob McQueen Field last week. The junior recorded 20 tackles, forced two fumbles — recovering one — and had one sack.
“The kid plays his guts out,” Stewart said.