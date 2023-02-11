Any seasoned, veteran reader of the sports page throughout Texas and beyond our borders would be familiar with the work of Denne Freeman.
Even if they don’t recall his name or didn’t realize that’s who they were reading, they would still be well acquainted with him, though he never worked for any one newspaper.
He worked for all of them.
From 1967 until his retirement in 1999, Freeman was the Texas editor of the Associated Press after replacing the legendary Harold Ratliff at the post. Freeman forged his own legend for the rest of the century, which earned him an induction last year into the media wing of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Freeman, who lived many of his retirement years by the Mill Creek golf course in Salado, died last week in a Plano hospital at age 86.
The legacy the ever-popular Freeman left behind was one of wit, wisdom and the consistency needed to churn out stories day after day and night after night on the Dallas Cowboys, the Southwest Conference, the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks. He later surmised that he had covered about 1,000 Major League Baseball games, 500 NBA games, 350 NFL games and 31 Cotton Bowls for the AP, as well as a slew of major golf championships. He also covered a couple Olympic Games, wrote about college basketball and horse racing.
You couldn’t just specialize on one or two sports in those days.
Freeman also found time to write a weekly column that was a long-time staple of the Temple Daily Telegram’s Sunday sports section for many years as well as numerous other daily publications throughout the state.
Although other Texas sports scribes such as Belton native and Telegram alum Blackie Sherrod, Dave Campbell, Mickey Herskowitz and Dan Jenkins may have gained a tad more fame, Freeman was arguably the most read sports writer in the final third of the 20th century.
In the pre-internet and social media era when sports fans relied on their local paper to provide insight not only on the sports around their town but on those of a statewide and national basis, Freeman was the main one delivering it. He brought readers the thoughts of Tom Landry, Roger Staubach and later Jimmy Johnson and Troy Aikman that they otherwise may not receive as he covered all eight of the Cowboys’ Super Bowls.
It was Freeman who first interviewed Landry shortly after he was fired by Jerry Jones and it earned him the prestigious Headliner’s Award in 1989.
Sports desk editors for the state’s morning daily newspapers awaited Freeman’s reports on Rangers’ games on a nightly basis as well as any other evening games that pushed against their deadlines. You could expect a standard story within 15 minutes without quotes and a lengthier one with quotes an hour or so later. It wasn’t uncommon for anxious editors to call the AP office to ask about the estimated time of a story’s arrival so they could get it on the page, send it to press and go home.
The jovial, easygoing Freeman was known to have his story finished as soon as the final pitch of a Rangers’ game was thrown. He would hit “send” on his computer and immediately, but jokingly, call his office to see if it was on the wire yet.
Freeman was a 1959 Texas A&M graduate, but authored the book “Hook ’Em Horns: A Story of Texas Football” in the 1970s. He won a national award for an interview with Ben Hogan in the early 1970s and won Texas Sports writer of the Year a decade later.
Yet with all of his accolades, he was as friendly and funny as he was approachable. If you happened to get him on a late night phone call to the AP office asking about a story you would usually hang up after a good laugh.
Retired sports writer David Campbell — no relation to Dave Campbell of Texas Football magazine fame — recalls of Freeman, “I always laughed a lot at Denne’s stories. The man was so good to me, although he was like that with everybody. Sports writers who knew him followed him around like moths to a flame. And I was one of them.”
Freeman’s death is another piece taken from a bygone era of the classic Texas sports journalists, who daily grinded away at their keyboards for the benefit of their legion of readers.
While thoughts of Denne and those like him bring about a melancholy nostalgia to those of us who’ve been around long enough to have interacted with them, it also leaves you with a smile.
That’s certainly how Denne left us.