CAMERON — Judging from the numbers the Cameron Yoe Yoemen posted in the first two weeks of the season, it would be easy to think they are dialing up the band Simple Minds from the 1980s for their team theme and a message to future opponents.
After a resounding 132 points thus far, “Don’t You Forget About Me” might be an appropriate song as they negotiate the rest of the season and the District 11-3A-I slate down the road.
They certainly have people’s attention now.
Kardarius Bradley rushed for 234 yards and scored five touchdowns as Yoe ran away from Yoakum for a 62-28 victory Friday night at Yoe Field.
The Yoemen picked up where they left off last week when they hung 70 points on Lago Vista by getting half that amount by halftime Friday.
Yoe (2-0) posted three quick touchdowns to go up 21-0 in the first quarter, with the first coming on a short field after pinning the Bulldogs deep in their territory. The Yoemen needed just three plays to go 28 yards. Braylen Drake hit Trayjen Wilcox for 19 yards inside the Yoakum 10. Two plays later, Bradley slid through the middle untouched for the first score.
Three plays into Yoakum’s ensuing drive, Yoe’s Ja’Quorius Hardman picked off a Ty Gordon pass and took it back 49 yards for another touchdown and a 13-0 lead at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter.
A turnover led to Yoe’s third touchdown of the quarter as the Yoemen needed three plays to go 24 yards, with Armando Reyes rolling in from the 15. Drake hit Wilcox with a fade for the 2-point conversion and 21-7 lead.
Yoakum (0-2) got on the board by traveling 59 yards in nine plays, capped by a 10-yard keeper by backup quarterback Donovan Toussiant to cut it to 21-7 in the first minute of the second quarter.
That deficit didn’t last long as Bradley took a reverse handoff on the ensuing kickoff and went 75 yards to the end zone for Yoe’s 28-7 advantage.
The Yoemen took a long, sustained approach to their final score of the first half by going 80 yards in 14 plays. Reyes banged in from the 9 with 1:09 remaining, and they held the 35-7 lead at the break.
The second half looked much the same in terms of offensive production. Both teams managed a touchdown apiece in the third quarter.
Yoakum got on the board Tyjaun Garza rumbled in from the 7 to make it 35-14.
Yoe answered with a four play, 65-yard drive that ended in Reyes running around right end from the 7 to open it back to 41-14 going into the final 12 minutes.
Neither team took their foot off the accelerator.
Yoe cranked out another three touchdowns, all compliments of Bradley. The junior speedster found paydirt on runs of 1, 25 and 2 yards to close out the Yoemen’s scoring. Garza rumbled in for two more Bulldog touchdowns on carries of 44 and 15 yards.
Yoe piled up 388 yards of offense, with 316 of that on the ground.
The Yoemen will carry their unbeaten record back onto their turf next week to face a tough Waco Connally team.
CAMERON YOE 62, YOAKUM 28
Yoakum 0 7 7 14 — 28
Yoe 21 14 6 21 — 62
Yoe — Kardarius Bradley 9 run (Landen Green kick)
Yoe — Ja’Quorius Hardman 49 interception return (Kick failed)
Yoe — Armando Reyes 15 run (Trayjen Wilcox pass from Braylen Drake)
Yoak — Donovan Toussiant 10 run (Mark Sanchez kick)
Yoe — Bradley 75 kickoff return (Green kick)
Yoe — Reyes 9 run (Green kick)
Yoak — Tyjaun Garza 7 run (Sanchez kick)
Yoe — Reyes 7 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Bradley 1 run (Green kick)
Yoe — Bradley 25 run (Green kick)
Yoak — Garza 44 run (Sanchez kick)
Yoe — Bradley 2 run (Green kick)
Yoak — Garza 15 run (Sanchez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoak Yoe
First downs 11 25
Rushes-yards 39-243 43-316
Passing yards 29 72
Comp.-Att.-Int. 2-7-2 9-16-0
Punts-average 3-32.1 1-13.0
Fumbles-lost 3-1 3-2
Penalties-yards 6-50 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoakum: Ty Gordon 9-20, Qylon Williams 4-22, Zarlon Cuellar 10-91, Tyjuan Garza 7-67, Donovan Toussiant 7-39, X’Zavioer Barnett 1-4, Trae Cuellar 1-0; Yoe: Bradley 27-234, Reyes 8-55, Kason Goolsby 1-9, Drake 2-11, Wilcox 3-23, Tavares Crittendon 1-3, Connor Jeter 1-(7).
PASSING — Yoakum: Ty Gordon 2-7-1-29. Yoe: Drake 9-16-0-72.
RECEIVING — Yoakum: Kadarius Price 2-29; Yoe: Wilcox 1-19, Goolsby 2-11, Charlie Mayer 1-1, Bradley 3-23, Ja’Qualyn Fields 1-10, De’Vontae Jackson 1-8.