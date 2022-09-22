BELTON — Sam Babcock loves the game of football and everything it entails — from lifting weights to watching film to perfecting techniques to competing on Friday nights. He is passionate about every aspect.
Recently, however, Belton’s senior defensive back realized the sport is providing far more than he could comprehend as a child, who grew up idolizing his favorite Tigers.
“I was with some of the other football players at Sparta Elementary, where I went to school, and we were just talking with all the kids. Then, I just thought, ‘Man, I can’t imagine how excited I would be if something like this happened to me as a kid,’” Babcock shared this week.
“I was thinking about how cool that must have been for them and how cool it was for me to be in this position. It is just amazing.”
Like so many of his teammates, Babcock has achieved superstar status among the town’s youth players since donning a varsity jersey, and his play on the field is solidifying the reputation.
In his first season as a starter, Babcock already is approaching the totals he produced as a junior, when he tallied 30 tackles in 10 games. Through four games, Babcock has 28 tackles, including 22 solo, and a sack.
During last week’s 35-12 loss at San Angelo Central, Babcock delivered the best showing of his career, finishing with a team-high 13 tackles.
But Babcock is not satisfied.
“I feel like I could have done better in the first half,” he said. “I don’t know why, but I just wasn’t mentally locked in until the second half. That’s when everything was happening for me.
“I just wish I could have done it in the first half as well.”
Babcock gets another opportunity at 7 tonight as the Tigers host Pflugerville (1-3) in the District 11-5A-II opener.
The Panthers generated some momentum last week by defeating Bastrop 42-35 after being outscored by 103 points — 124-21 — through their first three games of the season.
Pflugerville produced 490 of its 535 total yards on the ground as senior running back Matthew Tryon led the way with 224 yards and four touchdowns, while dual-threat quarterback Chance Parker, a sophomore, added 111 yards rushing and two scores. Additionally, senior Quentin Jackson finished with 93 yards on nine carries.
After allowing the Bobcats 9.4 yards per carry en route to 330 yards rushing last week, Babcock understands the Tigers defense must be on point from the first snap.
“We have to come out of the gate hot,” he said. “We just can’t give them a chance. We need to start hot and stay hot and continue to keep pressure on their offense. That’s how we can give our offense a chance.”
A victory would propel Belton (2-2) into its Week 6 matchup against Elgin on the road, where the Tigers have been outscored 77-19 in two losses.
Babcock is not allowing himself to look ahead, though, as Belton begins its trek toward a second consecutive playoff appearance. Instead, he is trying his best to simply enjoy the experience before it is over.
“I’m focused during the game, but you’ve still got to take some time to take a step back and just enjoy everything for what it is. This is the last ride,” he said. “I want to live it and have fun at the same time.”