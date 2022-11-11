CLASS 6A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Arlington Martin 62, Richardson Berkner 3
EP Pebble Hills 45, Odessa Permian 28
Keller 17, Euless Trinity 10
Lewisville 43, Allen 18
North Crowley 66, Keller Timber Creek 17
South Grand Prairie 31, Richardson Lake Highlands 27
Region II Bi-District
Duncanville 74, Bryan 13
Klein Cain 31, Cypress Ranch 24
Rockwall 50, Garland Sachse 24
Waxahachie 30, Temple 21
Wylie 21, Mesquite Horn 11
Region III Bi-District
Arlington Lamar 55, Jersey Village 24
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Richmond George Ranch 14
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Lake Travis 35, Round Rock 10
Los Fresnos 21, Edinburg North 6
New Braunfels 17, SA Reagan 13
SA Northside Brennan 58, Laredo Alexander 7
SA Northside Taft 49, Laredo United 14
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Dallas Jesuit 41, Arlington 14
Denton Guyer 42, Lewisville Marcus 7
McKinney 44, Coppell 26
Wolfforth Frenship 35, El Paso Eastlake 17
Region II Bi-District
Cypress Falls 45, Tomball Memorial 35
Harker Heights 26, Mansfield 2
Rockwall-Heath 23, Wylie East 16
Royse City 45, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Tomball 30, Cypress Woods 3
Region III Bi-District
Fort Bend Hightower 29, Katy Morton Ranch 14
Houston King 70, Channelview 14
Katy 59, Fort Bend Clements 0
Region IV Bi-District
Austin Vandegrift 28, Austin Bowie 14
Harlingen 49, PSJA 0
SA Northside Brandeis 27, San Marcos 14
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Amarillo 38, EP Parkland 20
Amarillo Tascosa 70, EP Ysleta 7
Burleson Centennial 56, Lake Belton 28
Lubbock Cooper 59, EP Bel Air 7
Midlothian 51, Justin Northwest 34
Red Oak 29, Denton Ryan 28, OT
Region II Bi-District
Frisco Lone Star 55, N. Richland Hills Richland 15
Frisco Wakeland 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 21
Lancaster 47, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Longview 49, Crosby 15
Mansfield Timberview 33, Frisco Heritage 14
Region III Bi-District
College Station 37, SA Wagner 19
Smithson Valley 30, Cedar Park 7
Region IV Bi-District
Edinburg Vela 49, Weslaco East 3
PSJA North 41, Donna 7
SA Southside 37, Victoria East 36
Victoria West 21, SA Southwest 16
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Argyle 63, FW Wyatt 0
Colleyville Heritage 35, Emerson 14
FW Arlington Heights 40, Frisco Independence 21
WF Rider 48, EP Chapin 7
Region II Bi-District
Crandall 48, Marshall 47
Dallas South Oak Cliff 12, Mansfield Summit 7
Lucas Lovejoy 38, Whitehouse 34
Region III Bi-District
Belton 56, Austin Northeast 0
Region IV Bi-District
Liberty Hill 63, San Antonio Highlands 17
Lockhart 62, SA Burbank 7
Mission Sharyland 32, Edcouch-Elsa 7
SA Alamo Heights 64, Kerrville Tivy 27
SA Veterans Memorial 38, SA Harlandale 7
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Canyon 42, Burkburnett 14
Canyon Randall 31, Springtown 7
Decatur 55, Pampa 0
Wichita Falls 15, Dumas 10
Region II Bi-District
Celina 35, Nevada Community 13
Kaufman 41, Wilmer-Hutchins 0
Kennedale 10, Waco La Vega 7
Region III Bi-District
Freeport Brazosport 27, Houston Washington 18
Kilgore 28, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Lindale 45, Vidor 23
Region IV Bi-District
CC Calallen 30, Beeville Jones 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 41, Uvalde 0
La Vernia 42, La Feria 0
Pleasanton 42, CC Tuloso-Midway 20
Port Lavaca Calhoun 35, Alice 26
Somerset 27, Lampasas 17
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Fort Stockton 20, Perryton 14
Glen Rose 55, Graham 14
Godley 26, Midland Greenwood 7
Region II Bi-District
Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24
Gilmer 25, Rusk 7
Van Alstyne 55, Quinlan Ford 27
Region III Bi-District
Bellville 27, West Orange-Stark 20
Cuero 13, Salado 7, OT
Sealy 31, Jasper 15
Smithville 24, Gatesville
Region IV Bi-District
Jarrell 32, Devine 14
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Brock 48, Iowa Park 0
Paradise 47, Breckenridge 7
Region II Bi-District
Grandview 42, Fairfield 7
Malakoff 62, Dallas Madison 0
Mineola 31, Jefferson 13
Mount Vernon 42, Tatum 6
Winnsboro 28, Atlanta 14
Region III Bi-District
Anahuac 42, Palestine Westwood 14
Cameron Yoe 39, Yoakum 28
Columbus 24, Lorena 21
Hitchcock 22, Academy 14
Region IV Bi-District
CC London 28, San Diego 6
Edna 52, Lyford 0
Universal City Randolph 28, Hondo 9
Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Falfurrias 13
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Childress 46, Coahoma 20
Idalou 24, Friona 21
Spearman 21, Abernathy 7
RegionI IV Bi-District
Poth 67, George West 0
Rogers 22, Van Vleck 0
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Forsan 21, Stamford 14
Region II Bi-District
Bangs 61, Nocona 21
Region II Bi-District
Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27
Region III Bi-District
Corrigan-Camden 28, Garrison 7
Honey Grove 45, Harleton 6
Joaquin 61, Jewett Leon 0
Region IV Bi-District
Holland 36, Stockdale 31
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
New Home 49, Hale Center 8
Sudan 43, Ropesville Ropes 12
Region II Bi-District
Albany 49, Eldorado 13
McCamey 42, Roscoe 6
Santo 28, Seymour 20
Region III Bi-District
Cushing 27, Colmesneil 26
Deweyville 28, Tenaha 14
Lovelady 62, Overton 0
Mart 67, Linden-Kildare 14
Maud 21, Dawson 14
Simms Bowie 34, Hico 22
Wortham 54, Clarksville 6
Region IV Bi-District
Brackettville Brackett 68, Woodsboro 12
Burton 47, Milano 0
Chilton 39, Yorktown 14
D’Hanis 12, Bruni 0
Granger 60, Somerville 13
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Region I Bi-District
Happy 52, Miami 0
Knox City 50, Petersburg 28
Nazareth 40, Follett 24
Region II Bi-District
Imperial Buena Vista 86, O’Donnell 36
Rankin 74, Ira 42
Westbrook 72, Garden City 22
Whiteface 56, Van Horn 6
Region III Bi-District
Gilmer Union Hill 48, Gorman 6
Gordon 62, Saint Jo 16
Region IV Bi-District
Leakey 39, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 35
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Region I Bi-District
Groom 44, Amherst 24
Lamesa Klondike 63, Sanderson 36
Whitharral 46, Silverton 0
Region II Bi-District
Benjamin 56, Matador Motley County 6
Throckmorton 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 8
Region III Bi-District
Bluff Dale 80, Calvert 30
Oglesby 60, Iredell 30
Region IV Bi-District
Cherokee 52, Blanket 6
Loraine 56, Valera Panther Creek 0
Richland Springs 61, Zephyr 16
TAPPS DIVISION IV
Bi-District
Central Texas Christian 54, Dallas First Baptist 14