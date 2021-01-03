Temple head coach Scott Stewart numerous times this season described junior running back Samari Howard and sophomore linebacker Taurean York as “consummate leaders,” each with unmatched and immeasurable value to the Wildcats.
The rest of District 12-6A took notice, too.
Howard was voted by the coaches prior to the postseason as the league’s most valuable player — an honor he shared with Killeen Shoemaker senior Monaray Baldwin — and York was the unanimous defensive MVP, highlighting the Wildcats’ district accolades and tying a bow on an unbeaten run to the outright 12-6A championship in 2020.
Howard averaged 5.88 yards per carry this season, totaling 1,265 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 rushes. He also had 23 catches for 337 yards and six scores.
“I mean, he is the get-on-my-back-and-let’s-go guy. (He was the) highest voted captain on the team, and that’s because he is who he says he is,” Stewart said of Howard earlier this season.
York accumulated a team-high 94 tackles, with 2½ sacks among his seven tackles for losses.
“He tries to be a champion in anything he does. If there is anything he thinks he can do to get better, you don’t have to go tell him that,” Stewart said of York in September, prior to Temple’s season opener against Longview.
Baldwin, a senior, recently signed with Baylor. He helped the Grey Wolves to a playoff berth this season.
Howard and York were last year’s 12-6A offensive and defensive newcomers of the year, respectively.
This season, the district’s coaches voted Shoemaker quarterback Ty Bell and Harker Heights receiver/quarterback Terrance Carter as the offensive MVPs. Heights running back Re’shaun Sanford was the offensive newcomer of the year, and Zavian Tibbs (Shoemaker) and Matthew Cooks (Bryan) the defensive newcomers of the year.
Along with the two superlatives, Temple, which went 10-2 in 2020, qualified for the playoffs for the eighth straight season and won a Class 6A Division II bi-district title, had 12 players selected as first-team all-district: senior and first-year starting quarterback Humberto Arizmendi (2,099 yards and 28 TDs passing; 717 yards and two TDs rushing); receiver Mikal Harrison-Pilot (38 catches, 499 yards, seven TDs); offensive linemen Matthew Frye, Allen Camacho and Alex Rodriguez; defensive linemen Jayven Taylor and Eric Shorter; Safety O’Tarian Peoples; cornerback Keon Williams, kicker Aaron Wagaman; deep snapper Dylan Hinkle; and return specialist Tr’Darius Taylor.
Belton, which fell one win shy of a playoff berth and finished 3-7 in its first year under head coach Brett Sniffin, had six players land on the first-team list: quarterback Ruben Jimenez (1,693 yards, 14 TDs passing; 608 yards, 10 TDs rushing); running back Maurice Reed (1,164 yards, 10 TDs rushing); tight end Bryan Henry (34 catches, 563 yards, five TDs); offensive lineman Thomas Bowman; utility player Kanyn Utley (40 catches, 462 yards, two TDs); and punter Will Hayes.