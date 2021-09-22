BELTON — As Belton head coach Brett Sniffin tells his team, there are three distinct segments to every football season. The Tigers closed out the first of those nearly two weeks ago with a tough-luck loss to Pflugerville Hendrickson.
Now it’s time to enter phase two.
“Like I’ve said before, we break the season down into three different portions,” Sniffin said. “You got non-district, district and playoffs. Now we have to take care of district so we can have the third season.”
The Tigers (1-2) start that quest Friday when they travel to Copperas Cove (0-3) for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff to commence District 12-6A play.
Each team is coming off its idle week and hopeful to get off to a solid first step in the league race.
“I feel like the kids are focused. They put that disappointing loss behind them (against Hendrickson), and they’re focused on being 1-0 (in district),” said Sniffin, whose team beat Cove, 26-14, last year to make for a 2-0 start in district play. Belton, though, went 1-4 in the last five games to miss out on the postseason for a second straight year.
In order to reverse that trend, it will be important for the Tigers to start quick against the Bulldawgs, who are on a 10-game losing streak that dates to Oct. 16, 2020, a stretch that includes three COVID-related forfeits during last year.
“We want to get a fast start in the game because we haven’t done that yet in (the first) three,” Sniffin said. “We were on our way to that last game until disaster happened. But we want to be sure we start fast on offense and if we’re on defense, we want to get a three-and-out and give our offense the ball with good field position. That’s very important.”
The disaster Sniffin was referring to was a two-turnover start in their first two possessions in a 17-14 loss to Hendrickson in Week 3 during which the Tigers threw a pick-six and fumbled inside the Hawks’ 5-yard line after a 70-yard drive that reached Hendrickson’s 1.
Despite those miscues, however, that game is long gone at this point, and Sniffin is satisfied with how the players have responded in Belton’s practices since then.
“They know that non-district is non-district, but district is where it counts. And they’ve put all their focus and energy into taking care of their business,” Sniffin said.
On tap now will be a Cove team that while it has done its share of scoring, averaging 31 points per game, it has given up much more, surrendering 174 points in three games for an average of 58 per contest.
The Dawgs, who have fallen behind by at least 15 points in each of their first three games, allowed 69 and 63, respectively, in losses to Round Rock Stony Point and Georgetown to start the year.
Sniffin said on offense, the Tigers will look to establish a running game in order to set up their passing game.
“But we just have to not turn the ball over and not make stupid penalties,” he said. “That’s going to be our formula. We don’t have explosive scoring capabilities, so we have to make sure that we don’t make mistakes to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Belton was held to just 35 yards rushing in a Week 2 shutout loss to Round Rock, but bounced back with 151 yards rushing against Hendrickson, led by Slade LeBlanc’s 82 yards on 18 carries.
LeBlanc, who shared time with Ty Brown at quarterback in the first two games, shifted to running back against the Hawks, and didn’t miss a stride.
Sniffin said the top priority on offense will be simply eliminating mistakes, and then relying on a defense that has been its most steady unit thus far.
Covering Cove
Sniffin said Cove is efficient at running the ball by using a lot of gap schemes, which is something the Tigers haven’t seen yet this year.
“That will be something we’ll have to concentrate on stopping,” he said. “We need to get some penetration in there and read our keys and stop them before that running back gets started.”
That running back is Malcolm Roberts, who leads the Bulldawgs with six touchdowns and is one of two playmakers Belton intends to slow down. The other is returning starting quarterback Shane Richey, who has thrown for 377 yards and rushed for another 128.
Craig Brown, meanwhile, also is a workhorse, leading the Dawgs in rushing with 335 yards on 51 carries.
“They’re a different team (scheme-wise) than they were last year, almost completely,” Sniffin said. “They have some of the same players back. (Richey) is a good athlete. He’s somebody to look out for and they have (Roberts) back there and he can score on any handoff, so we have to make sure we keep him contained.”
Belton’s defense
Defensively, the Tigers are coming off their best performance of the season during which Hendrickson had less than 100 yards passing and rushing and scored only one offensive touchdown.
Tanner Conroy and Samuel Ramirez each had a pair of tackles for losses against the Hawks, and Kage Carmichael added a 34-yard pick-six for Belton’s first score.
Junior linebacker Donovan Thompson leads the Tigers with 25 tackles on the season, followed by senior defensive back Aaron Bain at 23.
Senior defensive end Braxton Haynes also has a team-best five QB hurries and senior Connor Whitman leads the team with two interceptions.