If the Temple Wildcats entered their home opener Friday night with hope of fixing their problems from last week’s loss at Willis, that hope didn’t last very long.
College Station running back Wilson Stapp sprinted for a 30-yard touchdown 3 minutes into the game. After Temple fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Stapp caught a 19-yard TD pass from Memphis-committed quarterback Arrington Maiden 39 seconds later. And 3 minutes after that, Stapp carved through Temple’s stunned defense for a 56-yard score and a 21-0 Cougars lead midway through the first.
The Wildcats scored the next two touchdowns with senior Damarion Willis at quarterback to mount a brief second-quarter comeback, but they never could stop College Station’s big-play machine as the Cougars romped to a 60-22 non-district victory at Wildcat Stadium.
After Temple (1-2) allowed 330 yards through the air, 228 on the ground and didn’t force a turnover while falling to 0-4 all-time against Class 5A Division I power College Station (1-1), Wildcats head coach Scott Stewart expressed concern about his team’s overall performance and psyche with one non-district game remaining.
“We’re not a very physical football team right now, and we’re playing people who are. That shows itself,” Stewart said. “My hat’s off to College Station and they’re a great team, but they did absolutely nothing that they didn’t show in Week 1. We turned two wheel routes loose for touchdowns. When everything starts popping off, we freeze. That’s something I haven’t dealt with much around here.”
Stewart added that the Wildcats — who allowed a second-quarter TD when its punter couldn’t fall on a high snap in the end zone — must make major improvements in every phase before they play at Arlington Martin next Friday.
“We’re going to go in and I’m going to challenge our coaches. We’re going to find something that this group can do, because right now we don’t do anything very well,” Stewart said. “I felt we had a size advantage on the offensive line, but we couldn’t run the ball.
“My message to (our players) after the game was, ‘I’d love to tell you this is the only time that life’s going to be tough, but that’s not been my experience, anyway. So this is a great learning opportunity and a great lesson. People you know might tuck their tails and run when times get tough, but that’s not in my nature.’”
Making his season debut after missing two games because of a violation of team rules, shifty senior Willis rushed for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter in relief of junior starting QB Kade Stewart. Three minutes later, junior Christian Tutson turned a short Willis pass into a 45-yard TD reception down the left sideline, slicing Temple’s deficit to 21-12. Willis was 17-of-25 passing for 198 yards and rushed nine times for 49 yards.
However, the Cougars responded with a 21-0 scoring blitz to essentially seal their victory by halftime. Tight end Xavier Vela got open behind the defense for a 52-yard touchdown catch from Maiden, Paden Cashion caught Maiden’s 17-yard TD pass, then Malik Cotton fell on the Wildcats’ errant punt snap for another TD en route to a 43-15 halftime lead.
Maiden passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns, and Stapp rushed for 135 yards and scored three TDs while replacing injured junior Aydan Martinez-Brown, a 2,000-yard rusher for College Station’s state runner-up team last year.
“I thought it was fantastic. The game plan was good and our kids played really well,” said College Station second-year head coach Stoney Pryor, whose team beat the Wildcats 45-35 last year. “Temple’s a talented team with great athletes. Our goal defensively was to limit their big plays, and I felt we did that.”
Senior Josiah Harrison’s 20-yard touchdown run provided Temple’s only second-half points. College Station limited the Wildcats to 131 yards rushing.
Three minutes into the game, Stapp blasted through a huge hole created by his linemen and raced for a 30-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Cougars lead. The situation quickly worsened for Temple as Jaquon Butler fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, and Fisher Mainard recovered at the Wildcats 20-yard line. Stapp turned Maiden’s swing pass into a 19-yard touchdown. After Temple’s second straight three-and-out series, Stapp ripped through the defense for a 56-yard TD and a 21-0 game.
Willis sparked Temple at quarterback early in the second. He passed to O’Ryan Peoples for 22 yards then dashed 25 yards to the 1. Willis followed his line for a touchdown sneak, then connected with Tutson for the 45-yard TD pass.
COLLEGE STATION 60, TEMPLE 22
College Station 21 22 10 7 — 60
Temple 0 15 0 7 — 22
CS — Wilson Stapp 30 run (Trey Stasney kick)
CS — Stapp 19 pass from Arrington Maiden (Stasney kick)
CS — Stapp 56 run (Stasney kick)
Tem — Damarion Willis 1 run (kick failed)
Tem — Christian Tutson 45 pass from Willis (pass failed)
CS — Xavier Vela 52 pass from Maiden (Paden Cashion pass from Maiden)
CS — P.Cashion 17 pass from Maiden (Stasney kick)
CS — Malik Cotton fumble recovery in end zone (Stasney kick)
Tem — Marcos Garcia 29 field goal
CS — Jackson Verdugo 36 pass from Maiden (Stasney kick)
CS — Stasney 38 field goal
Tem — Josiah Harrison 20 run (Garcia kick)
CS — Conner Cashion 62 run (Stasney kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CS Tem
First downs 20 20
Rushes-yards 23-238 39-131
Passing yards 330 206
Comp.-Att.-Int. 21-35-0 19-31-0
Punts-average 2-22 6-31.8
Fumbles-lost 0 2-2
Penalties-yards 9-95 4-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — College Station: Stapp 14-135, C.Cashion 4-71, Maiden 1-33, Kyrrence Young 2-4. team 2-(-10); Temple: Harrison 17-61, Rymond Johnson 9-53, Willis 9-49, O’Ryan Peoples 1-4, Kade Stewart 2-(-7), team 1-(-29).
PASSING — College Station: Maiden 18-31-0-286, Cade Corcoran 3-4-0-44; Temple: Willis 17-25-0-198, Stewart 2-6-0-8.
RECEIVING — College Station: Verdugo 4-78, Vela 2-71, P.Cashion 4-51, Jake Peveto 4-50, Cody Dixon 2-42, Stapp 3-31, Braylen Wortham 1-5, Colton Haas 1-2; Temple: Tutson 2-51, Jeremiah Lennon 5-45, Jack Flentge 2-30, Tavion Flowers 4-30, Preston Thomas 2-26, Peoples 2-15, Jaquon Butler 1-5, Willis 1-4.