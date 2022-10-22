A small school often is the first stop for young football head coaches on the climb.
It’s an opportunity to build a resume toward larger stops as they ascend. In other cases, it may turn out to be home.
In another look at first-year head coaches with the most successful seasons in terms of wins, it’s a chance to dig into the best ones at the smallest places in the area.
Just as with the larger schools, some of the best debuts aren’t necessarily from the longest-termed coaches. Some may be a surprise. Some may be expected. Some were here today and gone tomorrow. Others may be long forgotten.
At Academy, four coaches posted seven-win seasons with their first Bumblebees team over the course of 70 years. And none of them were named John Glover, the standard bearer of Bees football and the namesake of Academy’s stadium. The first of the quartet was a one-and-done fellow named J.D. Lynch in 1950, who led the Bees to a 7-2 mark. His one season slid in between the two stints of George Swaim, who later handed over the reins to Glover.
Glover’s successor in 1973 was Bill Irby, who equaled Lynch’s 7-2 record with the best of his three seasons with the Bees. At century’s end, John Baker took the 1999 Bees to a 7-5 record in the first of his three years before leaving for future stops in Stockdale, Huffman and Floresville and a 100-win career. Current Bees coach Chris Lancaster took the 2020 Bees to a 7-4 record, joining Temple’s Scott Stewart as the only two active area coaches to have the winningest debuts.
While you might have expected Glover to hold the best debut distinction at Academy, the same might go for his longtime counterpart at Rogers, Donald Godwin. Instead, a decade after Godwin retired after 31 years of steering the Eagles, John Stillwell was promoted to replace the highly successful Lee Fedora and led the Eagles to a 13-2 finish in 2003. The Eagles won 13 the year before with Fedora and Stillwell as his top assistant, and won 13 more in 2004 as part of the winningest five-year stretch in program history.
In the years in which a coach is known, Troy has six coaches who won six games in their first season. Swaim (1950), C.J. Seidenberg (1953), Walter Langston (1971), Arthur Prinz (1972), Robert Duty (1974) and Grady Rowe (2004).
Cameron Yoe has had an impressive array of coaches through the years with the current Rick Rhoades, Todd Dodge, Ed Cauley and Tom Ed Gooden. But it’s hard to top the start Toby York had when he took over the Yoemen in 1981 after time on Bob McQueen’s Temple staff. The Yoemen went 13-1-1 and collected their first state championship. York tacked on six more big seasons before leaving for Conroe.
Rockdale coaches Fred Johnson and Jeff Miller won more games and state titles, but the best Tigers debut came in 1967 when Jim Gray guided Rockdale to a 9-1 record, just missing the playoffs. It was the best of his six years.
With Rosebud-Lott, it depends on your perspective of the “franchise.” Rosebud and Lott consolidated in 1970. Rodney Hudson, who later coached at Lampasas, already was the Rosebud High Panthers coach for three years and was the first leader for the newly merged Cougars. The 1970 team went 10-1 as a precursor to reaching the state title game the next year. The best opening for a Rosebud High coach was Hudson’s predecessor, Bobby Pollard, who took the Panthers to an 11-1 mark in 1963. And, in case you were wondering, James Ward’s 1954 Lott Lions went 10-0-1 in the first of his 14 seasons in Falls County.
Holland has enjoyed its strongest run as a program under current coach Brad Talbert, the all-time winningest Hornets coach. But to find the best debut you have to dig deep into the archives. E.C. Bradfoot, in his only known year as a head coach and the first coach of record at Holland, took the Hornets to their first postseason appearance in 1926 with a 9-1-1 record. Bill Venner eclipsed that mark by a hair in 1962 when the Hornets went 10-2 and, in the process, became famous for ending Pflugerville’s 55-game winning streak.
A few miles up Texas Highway 95 in Bartlett you couldn’t ask for a better cameo appearance than Wayne Mahaffey gave in 1990. Like York at Cameron, his Bulldogs won their first Class A state championship with a 15-1 record. Unlike York, Mahaffey departed for a long, prosperous career in Kaufman, Wimberley and Grapeland.
Another short skip along 95 and the best debut in Granger could have been even better. W.A. “Monk” Algood took the powerhouse 1949 Lions to a 12-0 record and a Class B regional championship. Class B schools only played to regional in that era, denying the chance to tack on more wins. John Valastro came along in 1995 and matched the win total at 12-2 two years before leading the Lions to the Class A title.
Hugh Harkrider was in Moody just two years, but his Bearcats’ 8-2 posting in 1961 still tops all Bearcats newcomers. Bruceville-Eddy is much fresher on the mind as Kyle Shoppach’s 2019 Eagles went 9-2 for their first district title since 1985.
Circumstances vary regarding the arrival of a new coach and there is myriad of ways to define success.
But it’s never bad to get off to a winning start.
Last in a two-part series