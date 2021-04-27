TROY — For the first three innings at Trojan Field on Tuesday night, Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer did as good of a job as any pitcher this season of keeping the Trojans in neutral at the plate. The Leopards starter yielded one run on one hit entering the fourth inning before the Trojans did what they have done so many times this season and what has made them so formidable. They made adjustments in the batter’s box.
After establishing a 1-0 lead through the opening frames, Troy struck for a five-run fourth and chased Smedshammer with one out in the frame before adding three more runs in the sixth for a 9-0 win over Lorena to finalize the Trojans’ perfect run through District 17-3A.
With the district title already secured entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale, Troy —ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association poll — needed one last win to run the table. The victory, which was Troy’s 19th straight, gave the Trojans a 138-6 scoring advantage over their district foes as they head into the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
The loss left Lorena (16-7, 8-4) as the third seed from 17-3A. Whitney (19-8, 9-3) will be the second seed and West (13-12, 7-5) was fourth.
Hagen Rose earned the win for Troy (26-1, 12-0) on the mound. The right-hander and one of four Trojans seniors honored before the game threw five shutout innings and allowed four hits while striking out five. Senior lefty Tanner Creel pitched the final two innings and struck out four while giving up a single and a walk.
John Stubblefield and Creel each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Rose and Caleb Turner had RBI doubles in the sixth, and Kadin Workman and Watson Washburn each had an RBI groundout.
Workman’s groundout in the first plated Rose and gave Troy an early lead. The Trojans began to solve the pitching of Lorena (16-7, 8-4) in the fourth as they sent nine batters to the plate. Troy loaded the bases three times in the fourth and scored a pair each on Stubblefield’s single and Creel’s base hit to right field for a 5-0 lead. Lorena turned to Ryne Abel out of the bullpen before a wild pitch plated Katin Jimenez from third base to make it 6-0.
Washburn’s groundout extended Troy’s lead to 7-0, and Turner and Rose hit back-to-back run-scoring doubles to cap Troy’s offensive output.
Creel surrendered a one-out single and a walk before striking out the final two batters in the seventh.
Cooper Lake (1-for-2) had Lorena’s lone extra-base hit with a fifth-inning double.