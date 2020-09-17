— District 13-2A-II —
SOMERVILLE at GRANGER
Lion Stadium
Records: Somerville Yeguas 0-2; Granger Lions 2-1
Last week: Jewett Leon 30, Somerville 29; Granger 39, Frost 13
Yeguas to watch: QB Johnny Legg, RB/LB Jeremiah Teague, RB/QB Lorenzo Vega, WR/CB Verkobe Woodberry, OL/DL Cedric Hudgen, OL/DL Jesus Espinoza.
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Note: Granger becomes the first area team to play a district game when it kicks off the 13-2A-II season against Somerville. Rhoades is the catalyst for the Lions offense and has thrown for 379 yards and five TDs while rushing for 291 yards and four scores. Ryder (13 catches, 187 yards, four TDs) and Cantwell (six, 116, one) have been his favorite targets. Somerville was outscored 64-36 across losses to Anderson-Shiro and Leon but has a couple of playmakers in Teague (268 yards rushing, three TDs) and Woodberry (166 yards receiving, one TD). The Yeguas will need their offense to kick into high gear to have a chance against a Lions defense that allows only 268.3 yards per game.
— Non-district —
HILLSBORO at GATESVILLE
McKamie Stadium
Records: Hillsboro Eagles 3-0; Gatesville Hornets 0-2
Last week: Hillsboro 23, Bridgeport 6; Gatesville idle
Eagles to watch: QB Thomas Pratt, RB Da’shon Heiskell, WR/DB Frankie Montoya, TE/DE Sean Hyland, LB Josh Boston, LB Saveon Spencer, OL/DL Michael Flores.
Hornets to watch: QB Luke Mullins, RB Jason Delong, WR Carson Brizendine, WR Parker Allman, OL Evan Hanson, LB Zach Bates, DB Aveyn Sarinana, DB Hayden Mooney.
Note: Gatesville is back in action after its game against Lorena was canceled last Friday when Lorena officials learned one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. Mullins, a senior, has been solid in his first season since moving to Gatesville, throwing for 428 yards and four TDs. Brizendine has 12 catches for 198 yards and three scores, and Delong has rushed for 235 yards and two TDs. The Hornets have struggled on defense so far, allowing 504 yards per game. Hillsboro’s offense is spearheaded by Pratt (182 yards passing and two TDs, 176 yards rushing and two TDs).
SMITHVILLE at JARRELL
Cougar Field
Records: Smithville Tigers 1-2; Jarrell Cougars 0-3
Last week: Shiner 41, Smithville 12; McGregor 56, Jarrell 35
Tigers to watch: RB Christian Adkins, QB Derrick Roberson, QB Blake Segel, WR Charles Hodge, LB Chris Sanders.
Cougars to watch: QB Aden Edgar, RB Derrick Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, WR Weston Miller, OL/DL Brennam Wilson.
Note: With Warren’s 268 yards rushing and two touchdowns leading the way, the Cougars put together solid offensive production last week, and they’ve averaged 276.3 yards overall per game through three contests. But stopping the opposition continues to be a challenge for a defense starting mostly sophomores. It won’t be any easy against the Tigers, who have used both Segel and Roberson at quarterback with fairly equal success. But the road to success for the Cougars will include containing Adkins, who rushed for 177 yards in the team’s lone win and held under 55 yards in the two losses.
SALADO at MEXIA
Blackcat Field
Records: Salado Eagles 2-1; Mexia Blackcats 1-2
Last week: Salado 61, Stephenville 45; Mexia 38, Navasota 14
Last year’s meeting: Mexia 21, Salado 6
Eagles to watch: RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Stricklin, RB/DB Wrook Brown, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB LaTrell Jenkins, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser.
Blackcats to watch: RB Jarrell Wiley, DL JeJauan Wright, WR Trey Holdman, WR/DB Le’Marion Miller, QB/WR Prince Banks.
Note: This is a matchup of former district foes. Mescher’s continued progress after a move from safety to running back this season escalated quickly last week when the senior rushed for 365 yards and five TDs. He’s now second in the area with 612 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through three games. Vincent is fourth with 399 yards. The 61 points scored last week was Salado’s most since it put up 63 during a second-round playoff win in 2017. Salado’s defense, which has yielded 387.3 yards per game this season, will be tested by a Blackcats’ offense led by Miller, Holdman and Wiley. Holdman had three second-half TDs last week against Navasota, including a 71-yard scoring connection with Miller, during a game in which Mexia rushed for 328 yards.
LAGO VISTA at ACADEMY
John Glover Stadium
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 2-0; Academy Bumblebees 3-0
Last week: Lago Vista 20, Caldwell 0; Academy 45, Groesbeck 0
Last year’s meeting: Lago Vista 41, Academy 20
Vikings to watch: QB Adrian Hernandez, RB Logan Parsons, RB/DL Layne Powers, WR Jordan Tait, DB Gavin Hester, LB Trace Sweet, DL Kris Pearson, WR Marquise Pierce.
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, RB Darion Franklin, RB Xavier LeBlanc, WR/DB Jaylin McWilliams, WR Jayden Simmons, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Note: The Bees and Vikings square off in a battle of unbeatens. Through three games, Cephus has shown why he won the starting QB spot out of camp, completing 36 of 63 passes for 542 yards and five TDs with only one interception. He’s also rushed for 158 yards. McWilliams has 12 catches, and he, Franklin and Simmons each have more than 100 yards receiving. The Academy defense is the stingiest in the area, yielding only 209.3 yards per game. Lago Vista has been equally stout on defense, outscoring its two opponents 42-7 — including a 22-7 win over Teague in its opener.
BELLVILLE at ROCKDALE
Tiger Stadium
Records: Bellville Brahmas 3-0; Rockdale Tigers 2-1
Last week: Bellville 50, Stafford 29; Lexington 35, Rockdale 34
Brahmas to watch: QB Jake Lischka, RB Richard Reese, WR Robert Briggs, LB Garrett Babylon, DT Cole Powell, LB Logan Cruz.
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield, WR Anthony Dansby.
Note: The numbers indicate a high-scoring affair, as both teams average more than 40 points per game. Mitchell continues to be a solid signal caller for the Tigers, rushing for 180 yards and four touchdowns and completing 31 of 48 passes for 474 yards and six scores since taking over as starter midway through the Tigers’ Week 1 game. Raven and Dansby both have more than 200 yards receiving. Reese has 630 yards rushing and nine TDs for the Brahmas, and Babylon leads the defense with 41 tackles.
FRANKLIN at TROY
Trojan Stadium
Records: Franklin Lions 0-2; Troy Trojans 2-1
Last week: Cameron Yoe 37, Franklin 8; Troy 48, Robinson 6
Lions to watch: FB/LB Seth Spiller, QB Marcus Wade, DE Ashton Ferguson, RB/DB Bryson Washington.
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB Kadin Workman, OL Brady Mays, OL Zach Westbrook, FB/LB Hunter Martin, DL Joel Ramos, RB Xavier Hernandez, QB Jace Carr.
Note: After a slow start in their opener and a late surge in Week 2, the Trojans mostly cruised last week to beat the Rockets and will look to carry the momentum into a matchup with a familiar foe in Franklin. The last time these teams played, the Lions got the better of the Trojans in a 2018 second-round playoff game. Since then, Troy is 14-3 while Franklin is 7-6. Hrbacek needs just 172 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the season. Through three games, the senior is averaging 276 yards rushing per game. His 16 rushing TDs lead the area, eight more than spot No. 2 held by Salado’s Noah Mescher. Rockdale’s Cam’ron Valdez is next with six.
ROGERS at WEST
Trojan Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 1-2; West Trojans 2-1
Last week: Rogers 47, Whitney 12; West 28, Blooming Grove 7
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, RB RJ Cook, RB Christian Watkins, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones, WR/DB Logan Hare, WR/DB Alex Vargas.
Trojans to watch: QB Landon Edwards, RB Lawson Kendrick, RB Trey Janek, WR Duston Vanek, LB Joseph Pendleton, DB Guillermo Acevedo, OL Landon Eubanks, LB Gage Gordon.
Note: Rogers broke into the win column last week and seeks its second consecutive victory tonight. The Eagles offense features Dolgener (249 yards passing, two TDs) and the three-part rushing attack of Riley (202 yards), Watkins (134, two TDs) and Cook (115 yards, two TDs). The Trojans counter with Kendrick (267, two TDs) and Janek (262, seven TDs). After a 25-14 loss to Lexington in its opener, West outscored its next two opponents 87-14.
HOLLAND at CRAWFORD
Pirate Stadium
Records: Holland Hornets 3-0; Crawford Pirates 3-0
Last week: Holland 41, Johnson City LBJ 0; Crawford 62, Axtell 0
Last year’s meeting: Holland 27, Crawford 7
Hornets to watch: RB Ayden Tomasek, WR/LB Josh Evans, OL/DL Marshall Mays, FB/LB JC Chaney, FB/DL Ethan Mann, OL/DL Lenny Lopez, OL/DL Seth Hallbauer, OL/DL Ethan Rendon.
Pirates to watch: QB/LB Larson Hoffmeyer, RB/LB Dauvo McDonald, OL/DL Michael Hare, WR/DB Ryder Roark, QB Luke Bradshaw, OL/DL Nick Womack, WR/DB Jayce Powers.
Note: It’s a battle of unbeatens tonight in Crawford, and another test for Holland’s new offense. After averaging 43 points and an area-leading 453 yards per game through their first three contests, the Hornets face a Crawford defense that has shut out two of its three opponents this year. Tomasek leads Holland with 284 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Evans has 263 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Crawford opened the season with a 14-0 win over Goldthwaite, bypassed Bruceville-Eddy 39-25 in Week 2 and routed Axtell last week.
VALLEY MILLS at MOODY
Bearcat Stadium
Records: Valley Mills Eagles 1-2; Moody Bearcats 1-2
Last week: Valley Mills 42, Marlin 28; Hubbard 20, Moody 15
Eagles to watch: QB Braydon Richardson, WR Cooper Ewing, OL Ashton Blassingame, RB Monico Gaona.
Bearcats to watch: QB Ryder Hohhertz, OL/DL Jayce McBride, WR Jayden Fletcher, RB/LB Gavin Green, LB Hunter Mach, WR/QB Cooper Staton, RB Trent Curry.
Note: The Bearcats were 14 yards away from the go-ahead touchdown late in last week’s game but were denied, mostly because of a 15-yard offensive pass interference call that set them behind the chains. But last week’s two touchdowns were an improvement Moody, which had just seven points through its first two games. Valley Mills had just 109 yards rushing combined in its first two games, but exploded for 358 in last week’s win. Richardson has 335 yards passing.
IREDELL at BUCKHOLTS
Jim Hauk Field
Records: Iredell Dragons 0-1; Buckholts Badgers 0-2
Last week: Oglesby 46, Iredell 30; Lometa 62, Buckholts 16
Dragons to watch: QB/LB Hunter Sheffield, RB Payton Murphy, WR Preston Robinson.
Badgers to watch: QB Zach Hafley, RB/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/DB David Lansford, TE/DE Luis Torres, WR/LB Fabian Baez.
Note: Sheffield scored four of the Dragons’ five touchdowns last week, rushing for 185 yards in the loss. He also was 6-of-13 passing for 88 yards, with all six completions going to Robinson. The Badgers, though, will also have to keep an eye on him when they have the ball, as he led the team with 20 tackles.