Losers of two straight District 12-6A contests, the Temple Wildcats were almost in must-win mode Tuesday night.
That wasn’t a good thing for the Hewitt Midway Panthers, who walked into Wildcat Gym trying to maintain their unblemished district record.
Quentin Johnston scored a team-high 18 points for Temple, which was more than happy to provide that blemish in the form of a 60-55 win over Midway.
“I mean, this is huge,” Johnston said. “Coming off a terrible loss to Waco and to Ellison, we knew we had to motivate ourselves and beat a good team in Midway.”
Johnston’s production had a lot to do with that, especially in the third quarter in which the Wildcats (16-4, 3-2) turned a 31-28 halftime deficit into a 46-42 lead.
Johnston put down his third dunk of the night early in the quarter to get his team within 33-32, and his jump shot gave the Wildcats a 36-35 lead less than a minute later.
The Panthers (18-7, 4-1) answered quickly and led 39-38 with 3:30 left in the third, before Temple went ahead for good on a three-point play by Markel Carter to go up 41-39.
Johnston gave Temple some separation after a turnover, putting the Wildcats up 43-39. Midway was called for a technical foul on the play, and Temple went up 44-39 and retained possession. Joseph Stewart added a basket for a 46-39 lead, before Midway cut it to 46-42 by the end of the quarter.
“We always say third quarter is our quarter,” Johnston said. “Last few years, we start of iffy. But this year, we’ve been coming out and pulled away with dunks and good play.”
The Wildcats led the rest of the way, but five steals by Midway in the fourth — three from Anthony Scott — helped keep the Panthers within 56-55 with 1:30 to play.
“He’s dynamic,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said of Scott. “He’s quick, savvy, and what you look for in a point guard. We were fortunate to get a win.”
Two free throws by Aundra Jackson with 1:20 left gave Temple a 58-55 lead, and the Wildcats fought off several attempts by the Panthers, securing the win when Johnston pulled in his 10th and final rebound of the night off a final 3-point try by Midway.
“That sent chills down my body. I was so excited to be honest with you,” Johnston said. “We secured the win. It was pretty cool.”
Jaiden Pate and Elcid Smith added 10 points each for the Wildcats.