Keuntaye Williams already has made plenty of memories from his last couple of years at Lake Belton High School.
As a member of the football program, he recalls some of the wins the Broncos have accumulated, notably the 48-34 decision over San Antonio Davenport to finish the 2021 season and avenge Lake’s only loss from the year before.
“That was like our finals,” he said. “Getting that last win on them, we were like, ‘We’re done. They’re not going to beat us again.’”
Williams recalls the people he’s met, teammates such as Dominic Simpson, Challen Ma’lleoi, Javeon Wilcox, Teevon Jones and Christian Kunz — just to name a few — who helped him adjust to his new surroundings after Williams’ family moved from El Paso to Temple for the start of his sophomore year.
“They’re all very friendly, all of them,” Williams said about his football teammates in general.
But there’s one memory he holds closest.
It involves himself and some of those teammates sweating it out with a few tackling dummies in the middle of a searing summer.
“I was out here on the field every day, grinding. That was definitely an experience out in the sun,” Williams said of his offseason workouts prior to his junior season as he looked out at Bronco Stadium on a recent weekday afternoon that had earlier been cooled down by a rare rain shower.
“That was probably one of my most memorable and favorite moments, just being here working on the field every day.”
It’s in part because of those hours spent perfecting his craft that Williams, now a sturdy, 6-foot-1, 250-pound senior, has blossomed into a solid force on Lake Belton’s defensive line.
It’s also a testament to his mindset when it comes to achieving success.
“He’s the epitome of sticking with it, working hard, taking coaching, working in the weight room, playing other sports, just doing everything you can to be successful,” Broncos defensive line coach Jason Hill said. “And it’s all kind of coming together this year.”
After back-to-back summers of working hard to improve his individual skill set, the Broncos are counting on Williams as a key part of their defensive unit this fall.
“We were expecting some big things from him and in the first two scrimmages and in the (first) game, it’s shown so far,” head coach Brian Cope said.
Getting to this point has involved a lifelong journey of playing the game for Williams.
Growing up in a military family, Williams — who was born in Georgia — said sports were always a big part of his household as a youth.
“I’ve been playing football all my life, even like in the neighborhood, in little league and stuff,” he said.
It didn’t take long for him to quickly find his home on the defensive side of the ball, either.
“I always played defense,” he said. “As a child, I was, like, very active, so I enjoyed hitting people a lot. And you wouldn’t get in trouble either, so I enjoyed it very much.”
Williams stuck with the game through a few family moves — both of his parents are in the military — before settling in Central Texas and eventually joining the Broncos.
The relationship quickly benefitted both sides.
Williams’ daily approach in practices soon got him noticed as he moved into his junior season, when he appeared to be on the verge of a breakout campaign.
But an injury to his right quadriceps just days before the 2021 season opener derailed any plans he may have had.
“I was out for like seven games and it was very hard,” said Williams, who suffered a bruise to the muscle in practice and missed the next two days of school, then returned on crutches for the next couple of weeks.
“It was getting on me bad. I was like, ‘Am I going to play? Am I going to do this, am I going to do that?’” Williams said. “I wouldn’t wish that pain on anybody. I had to have crutches to walk. I could not go up the stairs. I felt helpless. I felt like I couldn’t do anything.”
Eventually, the pain and swelling started to subside and Williams began slowly walking on his own around his house. Then he started a daily stretching routine in the mornings before school and again after he returned home in the evenings.
Soon, he could run with his teammates on the field, then got back into full pads. Wearing a protective covering over the area, he played in the final three games.
“It was one of the harder injuries that I’ve had and probably the most difficult I’ve come back from,” Williams said. “But I ended up coming back and I tried giving everything I had in those games that we had left.”
After that, it wasn’t long until he was back out on that sun-drenched field turf at Bronco Stadium for a few more of those summer workouts, this time as a soon-to-be senior.
“He’s always been a leader because he shows up every day and works hard, so it’s always a good thing when that works out in getting some playing time and success on the field” Hill said. “He’s a guy that’s earned everything that he’s got. Nothing’s been handed to him, so it’s good to see.”
At the same time, Williams also credits Hill for much of his improvement, noting that Hill has helped him learn a lot about pass-rushing moves, hand placement and many other details involved with playing on the line.
“He’s been a really big inspiration for me helping me get better as a player and a person and I’d like to thank him,” said Williams, who also competes in basketball and track and field at Lake Belton.
Williams had four tackles as part of a disruptive line that helped limit Leander Rouse to just 49 yards rushing in Lake Belton’s season-opening win over the Raiders last week.
But whether it’s under those Friday night lights, coming back from a significant leg injury or toiling away in the humid Texas summers, there’s one thing for certain — Williams is simply glad to be out there with his friends.
“There’s nothing better than playing football with the people that you’ve been spending the last three years with,” he said. “There’s nothing better than that.”