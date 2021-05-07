BELTON — For a team without seniors that came into the postseason as a fourth seed, the Troy Trojanettes looked like anything but an inexperienced squad just happy to be there.
Behind a sterling one-hit performance by Madison Gonzalez and a clutch two-run homer by No. 9 hitter Kylee Farmer, the Trojanettes took the opener of a best-of-three Class 3A area-round softball playoff series from Rogers 3-1 on Friday night at Lady Tiger Field. Game 2 returns to Belton at 1 p.m. today, followed by Game 3, if necessary.
Rogers had only two base runners all night.
“Throughout the game, I just kept recalling in my head what my pitching coach tells me,” said Gonzalez, who struck out six without a walk while pitching perfectly through the first four innings. “I try to stay confident and try not to think about (no-hitters).”
It was a homer from an unlikely source in Farmer, the Trojanettes’ third baseman, that ultimately provided the difference in the game. Farmer wears the unusually high No. 80 jersey number, not in honor of anyone but because it’s the smallest jersey available.
“I’m not that big of a hitter,” she said. “(Rogers pitcher Nicole Mucha) messed up on her pitch and it went inside. I can take those.”
Troy was clinging to a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Bailey Oosse reached on a liner just out of reach of Rogers second baseman Aaliyah Montalbo with two outs. Farmer followed by turning on a Mucha offering and sending it well beyond the wall in left field for the Trojanettes’ 3-0 advantage.
“She got that one,” Troy coach Kyle Allred said. “She had two strikes on her when she did. She stayed focused.”
Rogers got its first base runner and only hit when Charlie Borgeson drilled a liner just inside the foul pole and over the wall in left on a 3-0 delivery from Gonzalez to get the Lady Eagles on the board.
“In the first, we got our bats on the ball and I figured we would start finding some gaps,” Rogers coach Kristie Waits said. “We just never got any momentum.”
Other than Borgeson, the Lady Eagles’ only other base runner came in the sixth when Lilly Watson reached on an error, but pinch runner Cheyenne Montalbo was left stranded at third.
Mucha was solid in the circle, scattering seven hits, walking one and fanning 13.
Troy had a variety of other opportunities to score, loading the bases with one out in the second but coming up empty. The Trojanettes pushed their first run across in the third when Kylee Allred reached on an error, stole second and scored when Liliana Garcia looped a two-out base hit to center.
Troy got the early leg up in the series, but Allred knows the Trojanettes will have to maintain their composure.
“We left some opportunities on the bases,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of bunting. Hopefully, we will come out and play with confidence.”