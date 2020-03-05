BELTON — There’s one more thing Kendall Rollins would like to do before her college basketball career ends this month. But as far as the list of things she set out to accomplish four years ago, the final box was checked last week when Mary Hardin-Baylor won the American Southwest Conference championship.
From here on out, she’s playing with house money.
“Winning (the conference tournament) was so big. I was crying like a baby, and I’m not an emotional person. It was the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my basketball career,” the senior guard said. “It had been a long time coming. We had worked so hard for it over the last few years.
“Getting to the national championship game would be a great feeling. But knowing that we finally won our conference championship and we get that ring, I’m satisfied with everything that’s happened during my career. I would love to go to the Final Four. I want us to go as far as we can in the tournament, and I’ll be disappointed when it’s over. But knowing that we won the conference tournament, I’m glad we accomplished what we set out to do when I got here.”
Reaching the Final Four would be icing on the cake for Rollins, who will help No. 14 UMHB (24-4) try to take the first step toward that goal when the Lady Crusaders face No. 22 Austin College (23-4) in the first round of the women’s NCAA Division III Tournament at 5 p.m. today on the campus of Trinity University in San Antonio.
A second straight extended run in the NCAA tourney would be the culmination of a rather prolific career and a somewhat trying senior campaign.
Rollins suited up for every game but one — because of food poisoning — as a freshman while averaging 9.1 points per contest on her way to earning ASC West Division newcomer of the year honors. She followed that up by playing in every game over the next two seasons, averaging 14 points during a span that included two losses in the ASC tourney title game and UMHB’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament last year.
Then came this season, when an ankle injury in mid-December forced her to the sideline for five games — her first extended absence since she began playing basketball.
“It was hard. I wanted to be out there,” she said. “As soon as the doctor said it would be four weeks, I said, ‘No. It will be two.’ I ended up cutting it to three weeks.
“I slumped coming back from the injury because I was kind of scared (of my ankle), but now I’ve been able to score at the right times during games. As long as I can impact the team, that’s all I care about.”
She’s certainly doing that, averaging 12.7 points over the three games at the ASC tournament to raise her career total to 1,340 points, including 132 3-pointers.
“She was always pretty solid in high school, and then she kicked up another level her senior year of high school. Early in her freshman year in practice here, you could tell she was going to be good,” Lady Crusaders coach Mark Morefield said. “Back then, we just didn’t know she would be that good that soon.”
Soon enough, it will all be over. The excitement of the NCAA Tournament brings with it the harsh reality that UMHB’s next loss will be Rollins’ final game, other than the pickup games she still plays with her father and brother any time she gets to go home.
“It’s scary to think about because I’ve played this sport for 12 years. To not have workouts or touch a basketball every single day, it seems weird,” she said. “It’s kind of scary to think about starting a career and getting a job.
“I might get into financial advising like my dad, but I can’t see myself sitting behind a desk all day. I’m too active and too aggressive to sit at a desk all day and call people. I’ve thought about doing something in real estate or something in sales.”
Whatever she ends up doing, Rollins has the demeanor and personality to be successful. And if she needs an outlet for her competitive side, there are always those pickup games with her father and brother.
“And my kids some day,” she quickly added. “I have a boyfriend and we’re about to celebrate three years together. We’ve kind of talked about the future.
“I’m going to miss basketball, of course. I’m going to miss having a group of girls and the relationships that I’ve had. But I do think I’m ready to move on, get a job and get back to spending more time with my family.”
It’s the perfect plan for someone who already has accomplished everything she set out to do on the court.