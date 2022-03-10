Belton ISD on Thursday announced two ceremonial athletic facility dedications planned for later this month.
On March 18, prior to Belton High’s varsity baseball game versus District 12-6A opponent Bryan, the school officially will unveil the new name of its baseball diamond as Tidwell Field, honoring former Tigers coach David Tidwell.
Belton ISD’s board of trustees approved the renaming with a vote in June 2021.
Tidwell, a 2017 Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, led Belton’s baseball program for 23 years (1985-2008) and racked up 491 wins and the 1994 Class 4A state championship along the way.
“During his tenure in Belton ISD, the Belton baseball program developed into a perennial district champion and playoff contender,” Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations and former athletic director, said in a district news release. “Coach Tidwell’s impact on this community is far reaching. It’s very fitting to rename the field in his honor and as a tribute to his championship teams and his legacy of excellence.”
Family, friends and former players are invited to join a meet-and-greet that is scheduled with Tidwell — who returned to the district this season to coach the Lady Tigers golf team — at 5 p.m. March 18 inside the Roy and Jean Potts Belton Swim Center before the on-field ceremony at 6:45 p.m., about 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled first pitch.
The following week, Lake Belton’s baseball team will name its batting cages the Jace Jefferson Memorial Batting Cages, a lasting tribute of the former Belton ISD student-athlete who died in 2016 of glioblastoma brain cancer.
Jefferson attended High Point Elementary and North Belton Middle School and was to be a member of Lake Belton’s inaugural graduating class of 2023.
“Jace was a friend and teammate to many of the students in the LBHS class of 2023,” Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore said in the release. “While battling cancer, he still attended baseball practices with his signature smile and positive attitude, serving as an inspiration for his coaches and teammates.
“Jace was the kind of athlete every coach and player wants on a team. We are proud to have his name on this facility as a reminder of the impact he made in Belton ISD.”
The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 23 at Bronco Field.
Last month, Belton High changed the name of its annual track and field meet to the Denise Petter Big Red Relays to reflect the legacy of Petter, who held coaching and other roles within the district for 35 years and died of cancer in July 2021 at age 62.