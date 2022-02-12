There’s nothing like a little home cooking — just ask the Temple College men’s basketball team.
The Leopards made 11 3-pointers and got 22 points from freshman Jaedaun Slack — leading five players in double figures — to post a going-away 91-72 win over Hill in a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at TC Gym.
It marked Temple’s fourth win in its last five games and avenged a 92-78 road loss to the Rebels on Jan. 15.
It also moved the Leopards (17-9, 5-5) to 16-0 at home this season, a fact not lost on Temple head coach Clifton Ellis.
“I thought we played with a lot of energy,” Ellis said. “Of course, you’re at home, so you’re supposed to play with a lot of energy, but I was surprised by our focus as far as staying disciplined to the details of the stuff that we went over. We didn’t really have a lot of mental lapses and that’s something that we’ve struggled with at times this year, where we’re doing some things and then we kind of hurt ourselves.”
That was not the case Saturday.
Temple never trailed, jumping out to an 11-2 lead. Hill (18-9, 5-5) settled in and battled back to tie things a couple of times midway through the first half, but the Leopards carried a six-point edge into halftime.
Hill’s Dylan McLean scored the first four points out of the break to get the Rebels within two, where things stayed until a nine-point Temple swing that started with a Quenton Coleman transition bucket at the 15:21 mark pushed the Leopards’ lead to double digits.
Coleman — Temple’s leading scorer at 19.4 points per game, which ranks third in the conference — finished with 18 points, 10 of which came in the final 20 minutes.
Maison Adeleye tacked on 17 points, Sherrod Whitley chipped in 11, including three 3s, and Kino Thompson had 10 for Temple.
The Leopards spent the last 11-plus minutes pulling away, using fluid ball movement and sharp outside shooting to stay ahead. Temple led 80-59 following two Slack free throws with 4:56 left to mark its largest lead of the day.
“I felt like if we move the ball, we have enough guys that are capable of shooting the ball,” Ellis said. “And if we get our spacing right and move the ball, those opportunities are going to be there. It’s just a matter of doing it. And we were able to do that and get some baskets.”
Ellis wants to see that same mindset travel with his team on the road, starting with its visit to rival and conference-leading McLennan at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Leopards beat MCC, 64-63, on Jan. 17 when the Highlanders played their first game in two-plus weeks following a COVID outbreak within the program.
MCC hasn’t lost since, winning nine straight, and sits alone atop the league standings.
“Obviously, we’re going to play Monday at MCC and that’s going to be a big challenge,” Ellis said. “Our guys have a lot of confidence playing here at home and my hope is that now they can build upon this and carry it with us on the road, because if you’re playing your best basketball at this time of year, that’s all you can ask for.”
Temple has two games remaining at home of its four left on the schedule.
Hill was paced by Jamal Fuller with 19 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Bryce Latimer chipped in with 14, while John Buggs followed with 10.