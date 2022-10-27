ROGERS — If there are any certainties in area Class 3A football, one is that Rogers and Lexington know each other quite well.
Other than sharing a mascot, the two Eagles teams also have occupied the same district since head coach Charlie Roten took over in Rogers six years ago, and there’s been more than a few tight clashes since then.
Take last year’s double-overtime extravaganza as a prime example — one in which Rogers prevailed 43-41 after an offside penalty on a 2-point conversion gave Rogers a second chance at the end.
The teams went back and forth that night, Rogers grinding out 258 yards rushing and Lexington piling up 303 yards passing in a heated affair that has grown strong roots recently and appears as if it will only continue to do so going forward.
“Everyone’s excited. It’s obviously a big game. It’s one that we always kind of point to on the schedule every year,” Roten said of tonight’s latest Eagle-on-Eagle installment, which will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Rogers’ Merk Field with first place in District 13-3A-I on the line.
“We know exactly what they’re going to do,” Roten continued. “They’ve been doing the same thing since we’ve been here, this is six years now. They’re a well-coached team, they always are. They have really good skill people. They can throw and catch the ball really well.”
Rogers (6-2, 3-0) comes into the game riding the strength of its defense, which has given up only 20 points since league play began and pitched its first shutout of the year two weeks ago in a 44-0 win over Florence.
Lexington (8-0, 3-0), meanwhile, enters having outscored opponents by an average of 30 points per game behind its spread offense that prefers to air it out and produces 43.5 points per match. Lexington defeated Thorndale, 35-33, in its season-opener and has won each game by at least 15 points since then.
Rogers, on the other hand, is 3-1 in games decided by seven points or less.
With two distinct approaches, it sets up to be another big meeting between the last remaining teams without a league loss, and one in which each possession, each play will have an impact.
“We have to do a good job of possessing the football, using the clock to our advantage and then all the other things you have to do every week,” said Roten, whose team, with a victory tonight, could gain the inside track on its first district title since 2019.
“You have to do a good job blocking. You have to do a good job protecting the football. It’s those kinds of cliché things that really stick out in this game,” Roten continued.
Roten’s Eagles have done a stellar job at all of the above for most of the way this year, as they have tallied six wins behind a run-based, ball-control offense and a defensive unit that Roten said continued to improve as the season has progressed.
Rogers started the year by knocking off area rival Academy for the first time in three seasons, winning three straight before dropping back-to-back close losses Palmer and Johnson City to close non-district.
But Rogers has righted the ship since then, culminating with a gritty, 16-13 comeback win over Buffalo last week in a game that Roten said wasn’t his team’s most crisp performance, but still one that generated a preferred outcome.
“We didn’t play well for the entire game, but we played well when it mattered most,” Roten said of the win over the Bison during which Bryce Watson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 9 seconds left capped a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback for the Eagles.
Rogers’ formula has mostly relied on a bevy of ball carriers who have combined to hammer out an area-leading 2,281 yards (285.1 per game) on the ground this year.
Garrett Wolfe (497 yards, eight TDs), quarterback Cooper Sisneroz (474 yards, eight TDs), Watson (387 yards, four TDs) and Abraham Hernandez (293 yards, two TDs) lead a group of nine players to record at least one rushing touchdown for the Eagles.
As such, Roten expects Lexington to concentrate on trying to limit his team’s room to run.
“They’re going to stack up the box on us,” the coach said. “They’re going to put everybody up there to play the run. We have to be able to create a few explosive plays against them. The main thing is just protecting that football. In a game like this, turnovers are huge.”
Rogers has only 521 passing yards on the year, but got a key 51-yard TD connection from Sisneroz to Zach Davis to pull within four points of Buffalo with 6½ minutes left last week.
Davis has been Rogers’ most consistent pass-catcher with 11 receptions for 302 yards and four scores.
On the other side, Lexington prefers to throw but has shown balance with an offense that puts up 441.5 yards per game (261.8 passing, 179.6 rushing).
One main key, Roten said, will be finding where Daylon Washington is lined up on the field.
The senior leads Lexington with 529 yards rushing and nine TDs and 796 yards receiving and 10 TDs on 29 catches.
Lexington features other weapons in receivers Garret Schneider (31 catches, 520 yards, five TDs) and Mason Biehle (27 catches, 423 yards, three TDs), among others, while freshman Kase Evans (116-of-196, 2,035 yards, 20 TDs) directs its offense.
“They spread it out, throw the ball quite a bit,” Roten said. “Throw it more than anybody than, probably, we’ve seen this year. Academy threw it a lot, but Lexington probably even leans more to the heavy side of throwing the ball. So they’re going to put a lot of stress on us in the secondary and hopefully we can create a pass rush with our D-line and get some pressure on that quarterback.”
However it shakes out, it figures to be another tense chapter in the story of these budding rivals, and one that Roten feels his team will be prepared to meet head-on.
“Our kids are pretty used to it. We’ve been in some big games over the years,” he said. “Last year’s Lexington game sticks out. We’ve been in some big playoff games that were obviously tight. I just think familiarity with that, and in a lot of cases, it comes down to a good bounce here or there.”