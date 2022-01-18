Temple senior post Khia Kirkwood said communication had to be emphasized Tuesday night against Killeen, which last month dealt the Tem-Cats a loss to open District 12-6A.
Message received, loud and clear.
Aniah Hall had 16 points, Nyteria Colbert added 14 and Kirkwood grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as Temple (17-11, 5-3) atoned for its earlier missteps against the Lady Kangaroos by never trailing in the rematch en route to a 43-28 victory to get the second half of league play started in the right direction toward a possible playoff berth.
“It worked out a lot better than the last time,” Kirkwood said.
She can say that again.
The last time, Dec. 10 in Killeen, the Tem-Cats ran into foul trouble and a hot-shooting Taleiyah Gibbs in a 49-43 defeat. Temple head coach RaShonta LeBlanc said she didn’t have to revisit game film to figure out what needed to change heading into the second go-around.
“We had to do a better job of boxing out. Killeen does a great job of offensive rebounding the ball,” LeBlanc said. “We did a good job of keeping them off the free throw line and not letting (Gibbs) go off.”
Gibbs had 24 points during the first encounter. On Tuesday, she finished with a team-high 13 points, including a put-back bucket that brought Killeen (13-15, 3-5) within 34-27 with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter. Those were her final points. The Tem-Cats closed the game on a 9-1 run that was ignited by Aaliyah Thomas’ 3-pointer and also featured four points from Colbert and two from Hall.
As for the free throws, the Lady Kangaroos put up 27 in Round 1. They shot nine Tuesday.
Thomas chipped in nine points, all from beyond the arc, to go with four assists and three rebounds. Hall grabbed six boards and Colbert had five assists for Temple, which went 18-of-42 from the field.
Asia Gibson had six points and Julia Jurewicz five for Killeen, which shot 32 percent (11-of-34) on the night.
Temple scored the first six points of the contest and led 8-4 after the first quarter. Colbert’s layup following Thomas’ steal, a Hall lay-in and a 3 from Thomas pushed the advantage to 15-4 with 2:59 left before halftime. Arianna Jennings answered that run out of a Lady Kangaroos timeout with a 3-pointer, but Temple responded with a 7-2 burst to the break for a 22-9 cushion.
Killeen got within nine three times in the third quarter but no closer, and the seven-point margin in the final frame was as tight as it got down the stretch.
“It’s just a matter of being able to play all four quarters. We never trailed but we didn’t win every quarter, so we have to focus on winning every quarter,” LeBlanc said. “The margin for error is small. Everybody is maybe one or two wins away from everything so I ask my girls to give 100 percent every night. If they give that, there’s nothing else that I can ask for win lose or draw. I want them to have no regrets every night.”
Temple plays at Killeen Ellison on Friday while Killeen is at Copperas Cove.