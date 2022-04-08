BELTON — Harker Heights erupted for five runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Cerenity Hunkin, as the Lady Knights clung to their position atop the District 12-6A standings with a 15-1 victory over the Belton Lady Tigers on Friday night.
Belton, which dropped to 6-4 in district after having its five-game winning streak snapped, remained in third place in the league standings. Heights upped its 12-6A record to 9-1.
Both teams put runners on base in every frame, but the game remained scoreless until the Lady Knights’ first of two big innings.
With Marivel Reyes on base in the fourth, Hunkin sat on the first offering from Belton starter Lole Reyes and drove it over the left-field wall. That was only the start as the Lady Knights added three more runs — aided in large part by three Belton errors — for a 5-0 lead.
Despite multiple scoring opportunities, the Lady Tigers didn’t push a run across until the fifth. Speedy McKenzie Drake beat out a grounder to the shortstop, went to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Kaylee Rodriguez’s groundout. Drake paced the Lady Tigers with three hits.
That was Belton’s only tally on the scoreboard, but the Lady Knights weren’t done.
Harker Heights sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the sixth on seven hits along and three hit batsmen. Evan Fuller scored twice in the inning, and the game ended on the run-rule after the bottom of the frame.
Alexa Taylor went the distance in the circle for the Lady Knights, allowing five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts. Although she was in control throughout, neither team went three-up and three-down in the 2 hour, 40-minute contest. The Lady Tigers put runners in scoring position in every inning.
Belton visits Temple on Tuesday for another vital game among the district’s playoff contenders.