Prince, UMHB men rout Howard Payne
BELTON — Ty Prince had a triple-double of 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Mary Hardin-Baylor cruised to a 96-66 victory over Howard Payne in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
Prince joined Sam Moore as the only UMHB players to record a triple-double in the program’s Division III era. Josiah Johnson had a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards, Aedan Welch added 14 points, and Carson Hammond chipped in 11 for the Crusaders (16-0, 13-0 American Southwest Conference), whose winning streak reached 13 games.
Mason Green scored 14 points to pace Howard Payne (0-21, 0-14).
UMHB — the West Division champion — will host Concordia Texas on Wednesday for a first-round game of the ASC tournament.
Howard Payne edges UMHB women
BELTON — Amanda Turpin made two free throws with 1 second left, lifting Howard Payne to a 77-75 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
UMHB (11-8, 7-7 American Southwest Conference), which led by 10 at halftime before being outscored 22-12 in the third quarter, had tied it 75-all on Hannah Eggleston’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining before Turpin won it for the Lady Jackets (10-6, 6-3).
Eggleston finished with a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Taylor Kollmorgen also had a double-double of 10 points and 11 boards for the Lady Crusaders. Ashley Faux added 16 points off the bench.
Howard Payne got 19 points from Salina Ali, 17 from Turpin, and 14 from Chelsey Harris. The Lady Jackets were 22-of-40 from the free throw line, compared to 10-of-21 for the Lady Crusaders.
UMHB will be the West Division’s No. 4 seed for the conference tournament and visits Hardin-Simmons for a first-round game Wednesday.