Knowing for more than a year about one of the most momentous events in her family’s life did nothing to temper the emotions of the day’s arrival.
When Karen Gooch unveiled the bust of her father, the late Bobby Dillon, for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, the feelings were still overwhelming.
“God helped me hold on,” Gooch said of the ceremony that initially took place in April before returning to Canton last week for the placement of the bust in its rightful and long-awaited place in the museum. “That was so far out of my comfort zone, but I knew I had to do it for Daddy. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
Dillon, the Temple native and Wildcats football star of the 1940s and Green Bay Packer safety of the 1950s, was voted into the Hall of Fame as part of the NFL’s centennial class in January of 2020, five months after his death at age 89. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed the enshrinement ceremonies for more than a year.
Dillon was among eight deceased inductees feted last spring along with playing greats Alex Karras, Duke Slater, Winston Hill, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle, plus longtime executive George Young and NFL Films director Steve Sabol. The group was honored again during last weekend’s multiple ceremonies of modern inductees from the classes of 2020 and 2021. The unveiling marked the first time Gooch had seen the finished product of her father’s bust by famed Granbury-based sculptor Scott Myers.
“Since he was not able to measure him, he went from pictures we provided from all angles, and he sculpted from that,” Gooch, a Temple High graduate and longtime Temple and Belton teacher, said from her Colorado home where she and husband Richard split the year with their Salado residence.
“(Myers) wanted us to see it and we corrected some things. It’s done from the age when he was playing in his 20s. I don’t remember him looking like that. I was just a little girl.”
After starring for Ted Dawson’s Wildcats teams in the mid-1940s, Dillon went on to an All-American career at the University of Texas before being drafted by the Packers in the third round with the 28th overall pick. He is the first Temple High graduate to be enshrined in Canton, though not the first Temple native. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene graduated from Temple Dunbar and Washington great Sammy Baugh left Temple for Sweetwater after his sophomore year.
While Dillon flourished as a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, the pre-Vince Lombardi Packers teams languished in mediocrity. In his eight seasons with the Packers, Dillon had 52 interceptions, which was second all-time upon his retirement. He is still the Packers’ all-time interceptions leader 62 years after his final game.
Dillon famously accomplished all of his athletic feats without the benefit of his right eye, which was lost as a result of childhood accidents.
Still, he was unable to collect the necessary votes to get in the Hall of Fame during his lifetime. Associated Press sportswriter Barry Wilner reignited enough interest in Dillon to put him on the ballot of the centennial class that took in a bevy of overlooked players from the first century of the NFL.
It was finally enough.
Gooch returned to Canton for the larger induction ceremony of the 2020 class, was hosted by top Packers brass and received a crystal memento of her father.
“It’s so limited,” she said of getting in the Hall. “There are a lot of good players out there. They played four fewer games then, and he only played eight seasons.”
He likely wouldn’t have played the eighth had it not been for Lombardi coaxing one more year out of him before Dillon returned to Temple for good.
“Lombardi was the toughest coach he ever had, but he was fair,” Gooch said. “(My father) knew the Packers were going to go on to be great. He wanted to stay longer, but they just didn’t pay very much back then, and by then he had a wife and two kids.”
Gooch said her family enjoyed spending time with the families of the other deceased inductees, making for special memories.
“It was really emotional and bittersweet,” she said.
Gooch and her family will be in Green Bay in October for another unveiling of her father’s name in the Ring of Honor at Lambeau Field.
“He never thought he would get in because he didn’t play for very good teams,” she said. “I choose to believe that he knows he’s in now.”