HOLLAND — Ayden Tomasek has had plenty of stellar performances for the Holland Hornets in his career.
Even he admits he hadn’t had one quite like he did Friday night.
Tomasek rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, threw a scoring pass and picked off two passes as the Hornets rolled to a 41-0 victory over Johnson City LBJ in a non-district, homecoming contest.
“I’m just glad we came out and played well against a tough opponent,” Tomasek said. “Our performance was on point.”
The victory moved the Hornets to 3-0 and gave head coach Brad Talbert his 70th career victory at Holland in his ninth season. He is the winningest coach in Holland’s history and the dean of area head coaches.
“Holland has been very good to me,” Talbert said. “A lot of good players and coaches and administration. I’m happy to be a part of this.”
After getting off to a slow start, the Hornets used a turnstile of ball carriers and proceeded to methodically carve up the Eagles defense on the ground. Holland posted 253 yards rushing in the first half to take a 20-0 lead into the break.
“Our defense really played great,” said Talbert, whose team takes on Crawford next week. “Everybody throws some kinks at us early, but our kids were able to adjust.”
The Hornets turned a red-zone stop into their first score. LBJ moved inside the Holland 15-yard line midway through the first quarter, but the Hornets defense stiffened to force a turnover on downs at the 12.
From there, the Hornets went 88 yards in just five plays. Josh Evans and JC Chaney peeled off runs of 16 and 17 yards, respectively, before Tomasek broke loose on a 55-yard jaunt for a touchdown. The point after failed, and the Hornets led 6-0 at the 3:49 mark of the first quarter.
Holland controlled the rest of the half and added a pair of scores in the second quarter.
The Hornets marched 75 yards in 11 plays, keyed by a 24-yard burst by Chaney and a 13-yarder by Ethan Mann. Holland elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the LBJ 12, and Chaney took it in from there around right end for the touchdown. Blaze Wooley went in the end zone from the left side for the 2-point conversion and the Hornets’ 14-0 advantage with 9:13 left in the half.
Holland tacked on another score before the break by going 74 yards in 13 plays. Ashton Morris took a double-reverse 20 yards to the Eagles 5. After a penalty, Evans scored on a 10-yard run. The extra point failed to leave the Hornets up 20-0.
Holland kept it going by taking the opening second-half drive 49 yards in five plays for a score, with Wooley sweeping around the right side for an 11-yard touchdown and a 26-0 advantage.
After stopping the Eagles on downs, Tomasek’s pass found Morris in stride from 36 yards out to boost the Hornets’ lead to 33-0 with 9:56 to play.
Holland added a safety when Javier Hernandez sacked LBJ’s Cade Boyer in the end zone, and Hornets halfback Karsen Gomez scurried in from the 11 to cap the scoring.
The Hornets piled up 366 yards rushing while holding the Eagles (1-2) to just 154 total yards.
“We’re just playing who’s on the schedule,” Talbert said. “These seniors want to leave their legacy and I’m proud of the way they played.”
HOLLAND 41, JOHNSON CITY LBJ 0
LBJ 0 0 0 0 — 0
Holland 6 14 6 15 — 41
Hol — Ayden Tomasek 55 run (kick failed)
Hol — J.C. Chaney 12 run (Blaze Wooley run)
Hol — Josh Evans 10 run (kick failed)
Hol — Wooley 11 run (kick failed)
Hol — Ashton Morris 36 pass from Tomasek (Chaney kick)
Hol — Safety; sack in end zone
Hol — Karsen Gomez 11 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
LBJ Hol
First downs 7 21
Rushes-yards 18-56 46-366
Passing yards 98 52
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-25-2 3-7-0
Punts-average 5-31 2-30.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 13-95 12-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LBJ: Cade Boyer 12-29, Nathan Axtell 2-18, Cody Sprouse 2-12, Connor Smith 1-3, Colton Carbary 1-(-6); Holland: Tomasek 5-102, Chaney 10-66, Wooley 6-37, Dawson Haney 6-35, Ethan Mann 5-30, Evans 2-26, Josh Whisenhunt 2-21, Morris 1-20, Ethan Botts 3-15, Gomez 6-14.
PASSING — LBJ: Boyer 8-25-2-98; Holland: Tomasek 2-4-0-44, Chaney 1-1-0-8, Botts 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — LBJ: Axtell 3-54. Grayson Jacobs 2-15, Hayden Ledger 1-17, Keen Linson 1-14, Ryan Shipley 1-(-2); Holland: Morris 1-36, Wooley 1-8, Evans 1-8.