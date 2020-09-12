Regardless of how this football season plays out, there still will be a record to go on every teams’ historic ledger.
As Class 5A and 6A teams continue to tune up for this season and smaller schools have a couple of games under their belts, there remains goals to achieve and obstacles to conquer.
Of course, most just want to have a full season and see the pandemic fade from the landscape. More than ever, the focus is on the very present and the broad historical picture will take care of itself.
However, in the midst of getting this season in the books, there always is a new chapter to add with each season.
For instance, Belton is on the verge of becoming the fourth area team to reach the 600-win mark for the program. The question is if the Tigers can get it this year. They are eight wins shy. They are coming off a 3-7 campaign, have a new coach in Brent Sniffin and were picked to finish as low as sixth in District 12-6A.
However, Sniffin’s plan of attack and newness could provide the shot in the arm the Tigers need to make a run toward at least eight wins. Hitting 600 could be added incentive.
It’s only a matter of time before Lampasas, currently ranked No. 3 in 4A, crosses the 500-win barrier. The Badgers needed just four at start the season and they already have three. What is a bit more of a challenge, though, is to push their overall winning percentage above .500. The Badgers have lost 507 times since their first known game in 1904. A plus-12 win ratio sounds like a tall order but is very possible given Lampasas’ expectations to possibly improve on last year’s 13-2 mark.
Incidentally, Badgers coach Troy Rogers just crossed the .500 mark in his fifth year at Lampasas after winning just three games in his first two seasons combined. As they say in track, he quickly made up the stagger.
If you look hard enough there are always more motivational incentives than meets the eye.
——
Currently, the top 10 winningest area teams and their overall win totals after the weekend: Temple (774), Cameron Yoe (735), Rogers (609), Belton (592), Rockdale (554), Granger (553), Killeen (536), Bartlett (524), Gatesville (520) and Lampasas (499).
Temple is currently fourth overall, trailing only Highland Park, Amarillo and Mart. Yoe is ninth.
The 700-win club, to which Temple and Yoe belong, is getting less and less exclusive. There are currently 14 members with another four — Abilene, Gilmer, El Campo and Hondo — all within nine wins of acquiring membership.
Temple is a few seasons out from entering the 800-club, which is truly exclusive. Only Highland Park, way out in front at 843, is there. Amarillo needs eight more to get there.
When the Wildcats open the season against Longview at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 25 it will feature a rare meeting of two 700-club members. Longview is eighth overall with 737 program wins, which means the pair has won a combined 1,511 games. There are barely a handful of legitimate matchups that can top that.
——
Former Belton and Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe made the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster to begin his third season in the NFL. Not only did he make the team again, but he moved up to second string on the Dolphins’ tight end depth chart behind Mike Gesicki.
Compared to Gesicki, Smythe has been primarily used for his blocking and his internal statistics in that category improved significantly from his rookie year to his second year. Smythe caught seven passes last season but could figure in more as an option in the passing lanes. Not surprisingly, Smythe is considered a team leader in the locker room and has been a valuable special teams player.
——
Another Belton grad Zach Shackelford wasn’t as fortunate in his bid to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster as an undrafted rookie following a much-lauded career as the center for Texas. Shackelford was waived by the Bucs as the team went from 79 to 53 players last weekend.
As was hoped, Shackelford was brought back the next day and placed on the Bucs’ practice squad. Shackelford was the odd-man out in a battle for two roster spots between 29-year-old starter Ryan Jensen and 34-year-old veteran A.Q. Shipley, who reunited with Bruce Arians, his long-time Arizona Cardinals coach.