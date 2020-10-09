CAMERON — Few things at Cameron Yoe are more motivating than coming back the week after losing the treasured Milam County bell to Rockdale.
Academy was the unfortunate first victim Friday night.
Zane Zeinert threw three second-quarter touchdown passes, and the Yoemen rode the first-half cushion to a 37-19 victory over Academy in a District 11-3A-I contest Friday night at Yoe Field.
“We had four great days of practice this week, the best we’ve had all year,” Yoe coach Tommy Brashear said. “I told the kids they can see how much better we played after that. We grew as a team tonight.
“Sometimes, overcoming adversity is the best thing that can happen.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Yoemen (4-2, 2-1) dominated the second frame with 21 consecutive points on Zeinert’s three touchdown passes in a span of less than 4 minutes.
Zeinert connected with Pharrell Hemphill on a 17-yard scoring strike to close out a 77-yard, six-play drive and get Yoe on the scoreboard with a 7-0 lead with 10:13 to go in the half.
Two plays into the ensuing Academy possession, Iverson Brazeal intercepted a Kollin Mraz pass and took it back 24 yards to the Academy 25. On the next play, Zeinert found Za’Korien Spikes alone in the end zone for the Yoemen’s 14-0 edge.
Another turnover four plays into the next Academy drive put Yoe at the 50. Three plays later, Zeinert dialed up Spikes again on a 31-yard TD connection, and the Yoemen carried the 21-0 advantage into halftime.
“It was just a matter of reading the coverages they gave us and taking advantage of the openings,” said Zeinert, who steered a balanced attack with 147 yards through the air.
Yoe running backs Phaibian Bynaum and Keshon Johnson both went over the 100-yard rushing barrier for a combined 234 yards.
“We’re an offense that takes what you give us,” Brashear said. “We like the running combination we have. We were able to throw some and run with those guys.”
In the second half, the Bumblebees (5-2, 2-1) provided more resistance by forcing the Yoemen to settle for field goals. Yoe’s Jesse Martinez connected on all three of his second-half attempts from 24, 24 and 31 yards. His first two gave the Yoemen a 27-0 lead before the Bees broke the goose egg late in the third quarter with some trickery.
Jerry Cephus — who began the season as the starting quarterback until an injury forced him out — came in for one play to throw a long lateral to Mraz, who lined up at wide receiver, tok the lateral and fired it deep downfield to an open Jaylin McWilliams for a 46-yard touchdown and a 27-7 tally going into the fourth quarter.
After Martinez’s final field goal made it 30-7, the Bees came back with back-to-back touchdown passes from Mraz to Jayden Simmons. The first one went for 40 yards across the middle and the next one went for 73 yards behind the Yoe secondary 2 minutes later. The 2-point attempts after both scores failed, leaving the Bees trailing 30-19.
Yoe added a touchdown with 1:51 to play on a 19-yard jaunt by Bynaum to finish it off.
While the Yoemen played after a disappointing loss, the Bees were back after a comeback win over McGregor.
“We rely so much on finding a spark,” Academy coach Chris Lancaster said. “We just weren’t able to get anything good to happen (in the first half) with all the turnovers and penalties we had. We’ve just got to do a better job of getting ready to play.”
CAMERON YOE 37, ACADEMY 19
Academy 0 0 7 12 — 19
Yoe 0 21 6 10 — 37
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 17 pass from Zane Zeinert (Jesse Martinez kick)
Yoe — Za’Korien Spikes 25 pass from Zeinert (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Spikes 31 pass from Zeinert (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 24 field goal
Yoe — Martinez 24 field goal
Academy — Jaylin McWilliams 46 pass from Kollin Mraz (Dylan Egger kick)
Yoe — Martinez 31 field goal
Academy — Jayden Simmons 40 pass from Mraz (pass fails)
Academy — Simmons 73 pass from Mraz (pass fails)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 19 run (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Yoe
First downs 10 24
Rushes-yards 16-50 51-282
Passing yards 312 147
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-32-2 8-17-0
Punts-average 4-39 2-37
Fumbles-lost 4-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-75 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Darion Franklin 5-25, Mraz 8-21, Trenton Flanagan 2-8, Xavier Lebland 1-(-4); Yoe: Bynaum 15-124, Keshon Johnson 21-110, Zeinert 14-51, Hemphill 1-(-3).
PASSING — Academy: Mraz 17-32-2-312; Yoe: Zeinert 8-17-0-147.
RECEIVING — Academy: Simmons 6-133, Scout Brazeal 4-25, Jaylin McWilliams 3-59, Franklin 3-45, Flanagan 1-(-1); Yoe: Spikes 3-73, Hemphill 2-24, Kason Goolsby 2-31, Bynaum 1-19.