BELTON — During its run to the 2018 NCAA Division III national championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor’s schedule began with three straight road games and included back-to-back contests away from home midway through the conference slate.
That was the last time the Crusaders were on the road for consecutive Saturdays in the regular season until this week, when No. 4 UMHB (5-1, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) visits Texas Lutheran (2-3, 1-2) on the heels of last week’s victory at East Texas Baptist.
Of course, every team prefers to play in the comforts of its stadium and in front of its home fans, but Crusaders head coach Larry Harmon doesn’t believe a second straight road game is necessarily a disadvantage.
“I think our kids enjoy the travel, and we treat them right,” he said. “Fridays are always a day to just kind of socialize and be around their buddies. They eat well and we have short walk-through on Friday, and then we get up the next morning with our game face on.”
This week, the Crusaders will have on their game faces in Seguin, where the two-time and defending national champions will be greeted by what Harmon described as a rapidly improving Bulldogs team.
TLU opened the season with three straight losses — including defeats at the hands of ASC co-leader Howard Payne and nationally ranked Trinity — before putting together back-to-back wins heading into Saturday.
“Neal LaHue is a great coach. Their kids are going to be very prepared. They’re physical and will fight you to the very end,” Harmon said. “They don’t make many mistakes. You have to beat them. They’re not going to beat themselves, so we have a big task ahead.
“I think they’ve really improved from Week 1 until now. They’re getting better by large amounts. We have our hands full.”
While the TLU defense has struggled at times, yielding an average of 413.8 yards and 34.2 points per game, the Bulldogs have been more consistent on offense. They average 380.2 yards and 31 points an outing.
UMHB leads the ASC in both defensive categories at 296.3 yards and 14.8 points, and its offense averages 495.3 yards and 44.3 points.
“Offensively, TLU does a bunch of different formations and is constantly moving people all over,” Harmon said. “They do a good job of making you move, and then snapping the ball. They’re always trying to get your eyes in the wrong place or get you misaligned. You have to be really sound with what you’re doing.”
The Crusaders’ way
When Harmon was told that someone couldn’t believe UMHB starting quarterback Kyle King once played on the school’s junior varsity squad, the Crusaders head coach used it as an opportunity to discuss how his program grooms players.
“If you look at Austin Westlake or Southlake Carroll or Duncanville or Aledo — these top high school programs — how many freshmen start or play a lot for those programs?” Harmon asked. “The answer is very few or zero. Nobody thinks twice about that happening in a really good high school program.
“We’re a very successful college program. Our philosophy is to recruit high school kids and build them up our way. As they develop, they become Crusaders and they’re really good, hard-nosed football players who know our system. It’s really hard for freshmen to come in and beat those guys out.”
That’s how the JV squad becomes valuable.
“We have a JV team so that those guys can get experience. We have a lot of really good football players in our program and it’s a highly competitive environment,” Harmon said. “You have to come ready to work every day and try to beat somebody out.
“It takes a little bit of time for you to learn the system, and for us to know you and trust you with the legacy of Mary Hardin-Baylor football.”
Rewind
The UMHB defense kept ETBU in check for most of last week’s game, but the offense turned in an uneven performance.
The Crusaders missed a short field goal on the opening possession, didn’t score with a short field on their next drive and still built a 21-0 halftime lead before fumbling away the ball twice and getting outscored 7-3 in the second half.
“I talked to our kids about what we can control and what we can’t control on game days. We won the game, but we didn’t play that well,” Harmon said. “So what from that game were things we could control and what were things that we couldn’t?
“We couldn’t control the locker room being too small for us to have our usual halftime meetings, but we could control executing a field goal and holding on to the ball and making catches. We had fumbles and drops that we haven’t had before.”
Around the ASC
UMHB and Howard Payne (5-1, 4-0) are tied atop the conference standings, followed by Hardin-Simmons (4-1, 2-1), whose only loss was to the Crusaders.
UMHB travels to Brownwood to take on Howard Payne in the penultimate game of the regular season Nov. 5, one week after the Yellow Jackets are in Abilene to face the Cowboys.
The Crusaders’ other two remaining conference games are at home against Sul Ross State and McMurry.
“What we do now is laying the seed for the playoffs,” Harmon said. “If we just keep messing around, it’s like throwing seed on concrete. We’re not going to have what we need when we get to the playoffs. That’s the challenge now.”
The poll
There was very little change in this week’s coaches top 25.
North Central (5-0) remains No. 1, followed by Mount Union (5-0), Wisconsin-Whitewater (4-1), UMHB and Linfield (4-0).
The next five are Trinity (5-0), John’s Hopkins (5-0), St. John’s (4-1), Wisconsin-La Crosse (4-1) and Delaware Valley (6-0).