Even with their playoff berths already clinched, Lake Belton and Burnet still had something to play for in their District 19-4A finale — and it looked and felt like it inside Bronco Gym on Tuesday night.
Backed by an enthusiastic student section, the Lady Broncos manufactured a captivating rally in Game 2 to even the match. But the Lady Bulldogs steadied their ship over the next two sets and prevented any other comeback bids in securing a 25-14, 26-28, 25-17, 25-20 victory that earned them a share of the league title with Salado.
Lake Belton (11-16, 5-5), in the postseason for the second time in as many seasons as a program, started the night one match ahead of Georgetown Gateway Prep for the third seed out of 19-4A. The loss likely set up a seeding match Friday if Gateway won its match Tuesday night against last-place Taylor. That result wasn’t available by press time.
Lake Belton will face either Giddings or La Grange in the bi-district round next week.
Salado and Burnet (20-18, 9-1) will play for the first and second seeds at 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown High.
“I think Set 2 was great. We battled for every point. I think that’s what every set should’ve looked like, more similar to that if we would’ve played our game. But, I’m still proud of them making the playoffs. We still don’t have a senior class,” Lake Belton head coach Liz Ramsey said. “I’m not upset about making playoffs. I get frustrated when I think we could’ve done better. That’s my frustration tonight. I know what we look like in practice and things like that and sometimes it’s hard when it doesn’t translate.”
Down a set and trailing 24-21 in the second, the Lady Broncos needed a rally, and quick.
On cue, Aneia Stallings started the push with a kill, Gabby Jones followed with two more to tie it at 24-all and a Burnet attack error had Lake Belton up 25-24. Lady Bulldogs setter Rylee Hernandez tied it with a kill, and it was again all-square at 26 before back-to-back kills from Dylan Presley and Jones completed the comeback.
“Our fans have done such a great job,” Ramsey said. “Our football coaches have pushed these kids to be here every chance that they could. They’ve been loud and I think that’s definitely helped our game play.”
Danica Bingham led Lake Belton with 12 kills, Jones added 10, Presley eight and Stallings five. Kalecie Cain offered 26 assists and Presley Pattrick chipped in 10.
Burnet’s Caty Crow posted a match-high 17 kills. MaeSyn Gay added nine and Hernandez four to go with 37 assists.
“One (part of the game plan) was definitely (Crow). She’s really hard to block when we are fast, when we do a zero-tempo ball. So, we knew that would be harder for them to block because their strengths are on the outsides. That was our main game plan and just play scrappy defense,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Crystal Shipley, who said the district championship was the program’s first in 10 years.
Shipley also said there was no surprise in the fact that the Lady Broncos made putting a bow on their crown a difficult endeavor.
“Oh, heck yeah. They always are tough,” she said.
Burnet jumped out to a 6-1 lead in Game 3 and took its first double-digit advantage at 17-7. Lake Belton got within five at 22-17 but couldn’t get any closer.
Game 4 was closer deeper into the set, with Stallings and Emily Evatt combining on a block that put the Lady Broncos within 12-10. However, Burnet beat Lake Belton in the race to 25 and secured its piece of the gold ball.
“They are just really smart team. They keep the ball in play so well,” Ramsey said. “Coach Shipley coaches them hard. They pushed back every time we did something. There wasn’t even a moment where they got frustrated, I feel like.”