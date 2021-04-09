COLLEGE STATION — The Salado Lady Eagles knew entering Friday night’s girls soccer match against undefeated Bay City that they had their work cut out for them. After getting off to a slow start in the regional semifinals earlier in the week, Salado head coach Michael Goos reiterated to his players leading up to the Class 4A Region III final that they would not get away with a similar performance against the Ladycats.
And while Salado combated a stiff wind in the first half for the second straight round, the Lady Eagles’ mindset to start Friday’s match was vastly different.
Holly Wright led a Salado attack that was eager and sharp early on with a goal in the 15th minute, and the Lady Eagles defense did the rest in a 1-0 win over Bay City at Cougar Field.
Salado (21-6-3) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2016 and second time in the 10-year history of its girls soccer program.
“These girls just played with everything they’ve got and they didn’t want this season to end,” said Goos, whose team will play Monday or Tuesday against Corpus Christi Calallen (24-1) — a 4-3 winner over Wimberley in the Region IV final. “We got that early goal and we were able to hang on to that lead and ride it out for a win.”
Bay City (24-1) hadn’t been shut out prior to Friday and held a 126-13 scoring advantage this season, including a 20-5 mark in the playoffs. The Ladycats reached the regional final for the first time in program history and had made the postseason the last dozen years.
All that pedigree meant little to Salado, which came out aggressively in the first half to establish a lead and constantly found ways to stifle Bay City’s attack after halftime. The Lady Eagles yielded four shots on goal and three corner kicks but never allowed the ball into the back of the net.
“I knew we had it in us to get the win and I knew we would have to work hard tonight, and we worked hard,” said Salado senior defender Madisyn Maddux, who helped her team to its 17th shutout of the year and second of the playoffs. “We kept possession and won a lot of those 50-50 balls, and our mindset was to never give up a goal. Even though we were defending most of the time in the second half, we were playing some really good defense.”
After producing the go-ahead goal in Salado’s fourth-round win, Wright broke through to score in the early going. The senior forward took a pass, worked around three Bay City defenders and lifted a shot into the upper-left corner of the goal past Ladycats keeper Iris DeWitt. Bay City had five free kicks over the last 15 minutes of the first half but didn’t get the equalizer.
Bay City came out aggressively after intermission and controlled the possession. Rubi Ortiz’s shot from 10 yards out in the 43rd minute hit off the cross bar and bounced straight down but did not break the barrier, keeping the Ladycats scoreless. Salado’s defense intercepted passes, cleared the ball when things got dicey and shouldered much of the workload to secure the regional championship.
“They’re a stingy defense. They haven’t given up many goals, they’re a state contender and they’ve played against some of the best this year,” Bay City head coach Darin Dabelgott said. “They’re a great team.”
Salado senior keeper Avery Wright saved four shots, and DeWitt finished with three saves.
“It’s crazy that we’re still here and playing. I’m still kind of in shock,” Holly Wright said. “There’s just so much excitement right now.”