Temple College’s first and last at-bats of Wednesday’s doubleheader proved very beneficial for the Lady Leopards.
TC scored three runs in the first inning of its opener against Cisco and plated four runs in its final at-bat of Game 2. Outside of those two frames, the Lady Leopards didn’t have much to show for their offensive efforts.
In the end, it didn’t matter. Those two innings were just enough for Temple College to leave Danny Scott Sports Complex with a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference sweep of the Lady Wranglers and remain in the postseason hunt with less than a month left in the regular season.
The Lady Leopards started the afternoon with a 4-1 win then rallied from a five-run deficit in Game 2 to escape with an 8-7 victory. TC scored four runs in the seventh inning of Game 2, fueled in part by three Cisco errors in the frame, the last of which came in the outfield.
The Lady Leopards’ Kristen Boyd hit a fly ball to right field that hit off the fielder’s glove, allowing Biviana Figueroa to score the tying run before Boyd rounded the bases and beat the throw to home plate for the walk-off.
“I knew that I was the winning run, so I had to really turn on my speed there at the end,” said Boyd, who went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 2. “I was really trying to run fast and (TC head coach Kadie Berlin-George) told me to go (home) and it worked out. I was really surprised to get the go-ahead to go home. I usually don’t get that call.”
Trailing 7-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, Meadow Gonzales led off the inning by reaching base on an errant throw by Cisco third baseman Sara Papizan. AJ Jasso drew a walk and Gonzales made it 7-5 after scoring on an error by Maddie Murley at shortstop. Jasso scored on a wild pitch by Cisco starter Bailey Buck to make it 7-6 before the Lady Wranglers’ miscue in the outfield gave TC — which didn’t record a hit or commit an out in its final at-bat — its seventh win in its last eight games.
“The second it got past (the right fielder), I already knew we were doing it,” said Berlin-George of waving around Boyd at third base. “We’re not going to wait around. We’re not going to go into extras. I’m going to make (Cisco) make a play. They were going to have to throw it from the fence to home and get us out.”
TC trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the fifth but inched closer with a pair of runs. Figueroa drove in Jasso with a base hit to left field and scored later in the inning on an infield error to make it 7-4.
Alexis Hamilton (3-1) got the win in the circle for TC (20-12, 12-6). Hamilton relieved starter Madalynn Gonzales in the fifth inning and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks. Cisco (17-21, 8-14) pushed across five runs in the fifth before Hamilton settled down and yielded just two hits through the sixth and seventh innings.
Buck (4-7) took the loss after allowing eight runs on four hits while walking three. Her defense did little to back her up as Cisco committed six errors in Game 2, which also included Sam Gaona’s two-out RBI single in the second inning to open the scoring for TC and Troy-product Alyssa Kelley’s two-run single for Cisco in her lone at-bat.
The Lady Leopards only mustered seven hits for the entirety of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
After Cisco starting pitcher Caitlyn Rangel (7-7) walked three straight to load the bases in the first inning of the opener, Madi Garza drove in all three with a double to spot Temple an early lead. The Lady Leopards added another run in the fifth on an RBI double by Jarrell-product Erin Faske.
TC starter Shaylann Grace (7-2) surrendered one run on an RBI double by Murley, but was effective overall. The freshman from Hawaii earned the win after tossing a complete game and allowing five hits and striking out three. After Murley’s double, Grace retired the final six batters she faced in order, including two of the final three via called third strikes.
“I just wanted to make sure that my pitches were on today. The least I could do was help my teammates and they had my back today,” Grace said. “After getting that 3-0 lead, my mindset didn’t really change. I still treated it like a (scoreless) ballgame and just tired to execute.”
Temple College sits among the top-four in the conference standings and will play six of its final 14 games of the regular season at home. Entering the final stretch, the Lady Leopards’ mindset is very clear.
“These games are absolutely crucial. It’s about a one-game difference between the top four teams right now,” Berlin-George said. “Every game from here on out, we have to get.”