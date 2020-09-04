CAMERON — Touchdowns by Cameron Yoe and Bellville on Friday night covered a combined 595 yards.
Indeed, the Yoemen and Brahmas manufactured big plays galore up and down the Yoe Field turf, but Bellville’s Richard Reese outdid everybody.
Reese, a junior running back, carried it 27 times for 347 yards and six TDs, added a 40-yard scoring reception, and the Class 4A Brahmas defeated the 3A Yoemen 54-41 in a soggy, stuffy, and highly entertaining non-district tilt that was delayed 30 minutes at the start because of lightning in the area.
Reese’s touchdown runs went for 49, 30, 27, 40, 67 and 2 yards for head coach Grady Rowe’s Brahmas (2-0), who also got a 53-yard TD run from Robert Briggs and finished with 437 yards rushing.
Yoe’s fireworks for head coach Tommy Brashear included Pharrell Hemphill’s touchdowns on an 82-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard leaping catch, Za’Korien Spikes’ 64-yard TD reception and Phaibian Bynaum’s 41-yard scoring scamper on fourth-and-3.
Somehow, even with Zane Zeinert completing 13 of 22 passes for 282 yards and Yoe gaining another 157 on the ground, it wasn’t enough.
The Yoemen (1-1) were within 41-35 after Bynaum’s fourth-down TD run at 4:58 of the third. However, Reese countered with the 67-yard TD, and Yoe didn’t get closer.
Bellville scored on five of its six first-half possessions — including four TDs by Reese—– and benefitted from a roughing the kicker penalty on Yoe with less than 30 seconds left in the second quarter, and the Brahmas held a 34-21 advantage at halftime.
Reese lifted the lid on a lively opening 24 minutes by both offenses, taking the Brahmas’ third snap of the evening 49 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead after the PAT with less than 3 minutes gone in the first quarter.
It was tied 47 seconds later after Spikes cradled Zeinert’s screen pass, broke a would-be arm tackle around midfield and dashed down the right sideline for a 64-yard TD.
The blink-of-an-eye pace continued on Bellville’s next offensive play when Briggs took the handoff, gained the edge and sprinted nearly untouched 53 yards to the end zone.
Reese went back to work later in the first period, coasting in from 30 yards out for Bellville’s 21-7 lead at the 3:10 mark.
Yoe slowed it down on its next possession, turning to running backs Bynaum and Keshon Johnson for some power football on what amounted to a 14-play, 76-yard drive that chewed up more than 6 minutes and included a conversion on fourth-and-1. It all culminated with Zeinert’s looping 7-yard scoring pass to Jaidyn Sanchez in the back, right corner of the end zone at 8:47 of the second that brought the Yoemen within 21-14.
Reese, though, continued his onslaught and weaved his way through traffic and into space for a 27-yard TD run and 27-14 lead.
Yoe got it back to a one-touchdown margin in a hurry. Sanchez set up the Yoemen at the Brahmas 37 with his 40-yard kickoff return. Hemphill then outworked a pair of Bellville defenders for a 30-yard catch and Bynaum scooted in on a 7-yard TD on the next play.
After a pair of punts, Yoe looked to have stopped Bellville again, but the roughing penalty kept the Brahmas’ drive alive. Reese made the Yoemen pay, catching Jake Lischka’s pass out of the backfield and taking it for a 40-yard TD with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Bynaum finished with 113 yards rushing, Spikes added seven receptions for 126 yards and Hemphill’s three catches totaled 125 yards for Yoe, which is scheduled to play Franklin — which had to cancel its game Friday night because of a positive coronavirus test — next week.
BELLVILLE 54, CAMERON YOE 41
Bellville 21 13 14 6 — 54
Yoe 7 14 14 6 — 41
Bel — Richard Reese 49 run (Benito Florencio kick)
Yoe — Za’Korien Spikes 64 pass from Zane Zeinert (Jesse Martinez kick)
Bel — Robert Briggs 53 run (Florencio kick)
Bel — Reese 30 run (Florencio kick)
Yoe — Jaidyn Sanchez 7 pass from Zeinert (Martinez kick)
Bel — Reese 27 run (kick failed)
Yoe — Phaibian Bynaum 7 run (Martinez kick)
Bel — Reese 40 pass from Jake Lischka (Florencio kick)
Bel — Reese 40 run (Florencio kick)
Yoe — Pharrell Hemphill 82 kickoff return (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Bynaum 41 run (Martinez kick)
Bel — Reese 67 run (Florencio kick)
Bel — Reese 2 run (pass failed)
Yoe — Hemphill 86 pass from Zeinert (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Yoe
First downs 21 14
Rushes-yards 47-437 30-157
Passing yards 79 282
Comp.-Att.-Int. 5-9-0 13-22-0
Punts-average 4-33.75 4-42.75
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-1
Penalties-yards 2-15 7-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bellville: Reese 27-347, Briggs 7-66, Kyle Peschel 7-25, Lischka 4-3, team 2 (-4); Yoe: Bynaum 12-113, Keshon Johnson 8-34, Zeinert 10-10.
PASSING — Bellville: Lischka 5-9-0-79; Yoe: Zeinert 13-22-0-282.
RECEIVING — Bellville: Reese 1-40, Bucky Koy 1-21, Brandt Okonski 1-13, Briggs 2-5; Yoe: Spikes 7-126, Hemphill 3-125, Kason Goolsby 2-24, Sanchez 1-7.