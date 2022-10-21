BELTON — The biggest influence on Matt Sanders’ football career and love for the game is his dad, Leander Vandegrift head coach Drew Sanders. That comes as no surprise.
Some might also assume that his father is his biggest critic, breaking down each Mary Hardin-Baylor game and doling out instructions on how to get better.
The way Matt explains it, though, that isn’t the case at all.
“I’m a harsh critic of myself,” said Sanders, a 6-foot-1, 280-pound senior in his third season as the starting right guard for the Crusaders. “Most of our conversations after games are him saying, ‘I think you played great.’ Then I’ll tell him about some mistakes I thought I made. He’ll say, ‘Well, when you think about the whole scheme of the game and how many positive plays you made compared to the few mistakes, then you played a great game.’
“He helps me keep a positive outlook on things. He’s a very positive influence to have.”
Their next chance to have a postgame visit comes this afternoon, when No. 4 UMHB (6-1, 5-0 American Southwest Conference) hosts Sul Ross State (2-4, 2-2) on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
Betting on Drew to be on hand today would be money in the bank.
“I think the only game he missed last year was the Linfield game, because (Vandegrift) had a playoff game the same day. And then this year, I think he’s been to everyone except the one at (Wisconsin-Whitewater),” Sanders said. “Any time he can be at one of our games, he will be because he says he loves watching me play.”
And Sanders loves to play.
Sure, he also dabbled in soccer as a youngster, threw the shot and discus in middle school and finished seventh at the wrestling state tournament as a high school senior, but football has always been his passion.
He has his dad to thank for that.
“My dad is amazing. He fosters the love that I have for the game now. Growing up, we’d watch the Dallas Cowboys’ games together and throw the ball in the yard. That’s one reason I fell in love with football,” Sanders said. “As the son of a coach, you feel like you should play football, but I wanted to play it anyway.
“I wanted to be a quarterback when I started out in flag football. I really pushed for that quarterback spot. I thought, ‘If I’m going to be the coach’s kid, I should try to be the QB.’ It didn’t end up working that way when they found out I wasn’t that good of a quarterback, so I ended up playing center in flag football. I’ve played on the offensive line from then on.”
He has no qualms about being in the trenches. An all-state center for the Vipers in high school, Sanders got to UMHB in 2019 and pulled double-duty — spending some weeks as the starting center on the junior varsity and others as a backup center for the varsity.
Then came the biggest hurdle of his career, a torn knee ligament that prematurely ended his freshman season and would have cost him a chunk of the next one if COVID hadn’t wiped out the fall 2020 schedule.
With a few extra months to fully heal, Sanders was ready to fill the Crusaders’ need at guard when the ASC opted for a five-game campaign in the spring of 2021.
“I haven’t really had any big injuries, so that was a real battle for me. After you tear your ACL, it’s hard to play full-speed as soon as you get back. It took me a little bit to get comfortable with it again,” he said. “That five-game spring season gave me a trial run because I could get used to playing football again without the expectation of a long, full season.”
Sanders, fellow guard Jesse Hoke, center Jeffery Sims and tackles Reuel Tandoh and Ethan Ruckman were instrumental last year in paving the way for the Crusaders in their run to the NCAA Division III championship.
All five are back with the intent of helping bring UMHB its third national title.
“It’s great how we’ve been able to keep these five guys together. Tandoh, Hoke, Sims and Ruckman are all awesome,” Sanders said. “Going 15 games with them last year was probably one of the greatest experiences of my life. I really do want to win another championship and I think we can.
“No matter what happens, though, my career here has been amazing. I really like winning, but it’s the relationships I’ve built with the guys — just hanging out in the locker room and talking — is what I’ll take away from it.”