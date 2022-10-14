Granger 31
Bremond 28
GRANGER — DJ McClelland rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Tucker had two fourth-quarter TD runs to rally the Granger Lions (6-1, 2-0) past the Bremond Tigers (5-2, 1-1) in a District 13-2A-II game.
McClelland opened the scoring with a 66-yard run, and Thomas Hall hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Isaac Lizardo but the Lions trailed 22-13 at halftime.
Jayven Diaz’s 7-yard scoring run in the third pulled Granger within 22-19 before Bremond widened the gap to 28-19 in the fourth. It took Tucker’s TD runs of 4 and 2 yards to rally the Lions.
The teams combined for 652 total yards. Granger churned out 307 yards on the ground, and Bremond finished with 232 yards rushing.
GRANGER 31, BREMOND 28
Bremond 6 16 0 6 — 28
Granger 7 6 6 12 — 31
Gra — DJ McClelland 66 run (Jose Valverde kick)
Gra — Thomas Hall 23 pass from Isaac Lizardo (run failed)
Gra — Jayven Diaz 7 run (kick failed)
Gra — Nate Tucker 4 run (kick failed)
Gra — Tucker 2 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Bre Gra
Rushes-yards 36-232 55-307
Passing yards 82 31
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-22-2 2-11-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Granger: McClelland 7-124, Diaz 10-68, Tucker 15-52, Jett Jolly 4-49, Lizardo 9-21, Chase Edwards 7-19, team 3-(-26).
PASSING — Granger: Lizardo 1-1-0-23, Tucker 1-10-0-8.
RECEIVING — Granger: Hall 1-23, Tripp Wilkie 1-8.
Thorndale 56
Holland 54
THORNDALE — The Holland Hornets (3-4, 2-1) scored the last three touchdowns to mount a valiant comeback bid but fell to the Thorndale Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1) in a District 13-2A-I game.
After Gavin Cruz’s third TD run on a 17-yard carry cut Holland’s deficit to 56-54, the Hornets’ successful 2-point conversion try was negated by a chop block penalty. The second 2-point bid to tie the game fell short.
Thorndale later ran out the clock after the snapper and holder couldn’t connect for Holland’s 56-yard field goal try in the final minutes.
Cruz finished with 180 yards on 21 carries. Christian Michalek scored for Holland on runs of 3 and 11 yards, a 23-yard pass from Desi Cantu and a 40-yard interception. Michalek added a second interception to his all-around effort.
The pick-six didn’t deter Thorndale’s throwing game as Coy Stutts passed for 350 yards and five touchdowns, completing 15 of 24 attempts. Jaden Clawson provided three of the TD catches, pulling in seven receptions for 235 yards.
Stutts added 156 yards rushing on 26 carries.
THORNDALE 56, HOLLAND 54
Holland 14 13 14 13 — 54
Thorndale 14 28 14 0 — 56
Hol — Christian Michalek 40 interception return (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Gavin Cruz 3 run (Arzola kick)
Tho — Coy Stutts 8 run (Raymond Avalos kick)
Tho — Stutts 21 run (Avalos kick)
Tho — Jayden Clawson 76 pass from Stutts (Avalos kick)
Hol — Trey Grinnan 38 pass from Desi Cantu (Arzola kick)
Tho — Clawson 31 run (Avalos kick)
Tho — Clason Beasley 27 pass from Stutts (Avalos kick)
Hol — Michalek 3 run (kick failed)
Tho — Beasley 18 pass from Stutts (Avalos kick)
Tho — Clawson 21 pass from Stutts (Avalos kick)
Hol — Michalek 23 pass from Cantu (Arzola kick)
Tho — Clawson 61 pass from Stutts (Avalos kick)
Hol — Michalek 11 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cruz 16 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cruz 17 run (2-point conversion failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Tho
First downs 20 17
Rushes-yards 40-274 39-223
Passing yards 150 350
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-22-1 15-24-3
Punts-average 0-0 1-20
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-25 6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Cruz 21-180, Michalek 12-81, Ryan Steglich 3-27, Cantu 2-(-4), James Coats 1-(-1); Thorndale: Stutts 27-156, Clawson 1-31, Noah Crabtree 6-18, Aiden McRae 4-13, Avalos 1-5.
PASSING — Holland: Cantu 11-22-1-150; Thorndale: Stutts 15-24-3-350.
RECEIVING — Holland: Trey Grinnan 5-65, Michalek 3-46, Mark Grinnan 1-18, Steglich 1-14, Coats 1-7; Thorndale: Clawson 7-235, Beasley 5-83, Avalos 3-32.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
Lorena 63
Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Kasen Taylor rushed for 269 yards and two TDs, and Braylon Henry ran for 118 yards and a pair of scores to help power the Lorena Leopards (6-2, 3-1) over the Rockdale Tigers (2-5, 1-2) in a District 11-3A-I game.
The Leopards finished with 537 total yards, including 122 yards passing and two TDs from Jackson Generals.
Rockdale’s Bladyn Barcak threw for 245 yards and two scores but was picked off three times. Gerren Marrero had 109 yards receiving and a TD.
LORENA 63, ROCKDALE 20
Lorena 14 21 14 14 — 63
Rockdale 6 0 7 7 — 20
Lor — Camden Brock 20 pass from Jackson Generals (Conner Pewitt kick)
Roc — Gerren Marrero 89 pass from Blaydn Barcak (pass failed)
Lor — Braylon Henry 10 run (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Jadon Porter 2 pass from Generals (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Grayson Collins interception return (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Kasen Taylor 80 run (Pewitt kick)
Roc — Robert Owens 73 pass from Barcak (Daniel Romero kick)
Lor — Taylor 32 run (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Porter 27 pass from Kaden Roberts (Pewitt kick)
Lor — Henry 32 run (James Webb kick)
Roc — Zeke Castro 10 run (Romero kick)
Lor — Taylor 85 kickoff return (Webb kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Lor Roc
First downs 18 20
Rushes-yards 20-388 34-184
Passing yards 149 245
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-16-0 11-25-3
Punts-average 1-35 2-27.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-60 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lorena: Taylor 10-269, Henry 5-118, Generals 1-5, Caleb Carrizales 2-2, Porter 1-(-3), Roberts 1-(-3); Rockdale: Castro 11-74, Tim Grice 12-51, Barcak 9-50, Owens 2-9.
PASSING — Lorena: Generals 11-14-0-122, Roberts 1-2-0-27; Rockdale: Barcak 11-25-3-245.
RECEIVING — Lorena: Brock 4-55, Porter 3-36, Carrizales 3-32, Landen Strelsky 1-19, Taylor 1-7; Rockdale: Marrero 3-109, Owens 4-87, Grice 2-48, Riley Spears 1-6, Castro 1-(-5).
(NOTE: This roundup will be updated as statistics from more games become available.)