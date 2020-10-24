When friends and fellow cyclists Jack Jones, Rod Houston and Frank Jennings realized they were all 66 years old, they saw the Barrow Brewing Volks Ride last weekend as an opportunity to enjoy the Central Texas countryside together and celebrate their age with a circuitous 66-mile biking trek from Salado to Holland.
There is nothing especially uncommon about that among dedicated cyclists, who are fit and healthy. For those guys — and most of us — it’s much more doable to cycle your age than it is to shoot your age in golf.
“We’re blessed to live where we do,” said Jones, who is the District 146th judge in Bell County. “There’s not a place more appropriate for riding than the venues in this county. You can get out in the country on paved roads that are lightly traveled with different terrains. You have portions of the Hill Country, the Blackland prairie and rolling hills.”
The popularity of cycling tends to roll along like much of the roads its participants travel — uphill, downhill and flat. Currently, the interest is on the rise again this year as COVID-19-related shutdowns limited the movement of health-conscious adults from traditional modes of exercise such as gyms.
Cycling appears to be the ideal antidote to the pandemic. It’s outdoors and there are few things better than the Vitamin D provided by the sun. It doesn’t require physical contact with other individuals. It’s also not as hard on the body.
Indeed, cycle shops in the first few months of the pandemic saw their business increase dramatically as individuals and families sought a means to get out of the house and either start or stay on a healthy regimen.
“From March through May we were seeing families of four and five people with everyone buying,” said Chad Baker of Sun Country Cycling on Ave. M in Temple. “It’s a give and take. They were buying every bike we had and it took a while to get a hold of a few more.”
However, the problem following that surge has been the availability of new bikes to purchase and, in some cases, update the ones already owned.
America is experiencing a bike shortage, primarily because the vast majority of bikes are imported from China. The demand has been high, but the stock isn’t there to meet it and some orders may still be months out because of the backlog. The current conundrum for the cycling industry is that it doesn’t want to double its capacity to meet the increased demand and then by winter or next year everyone who wanted a bike has one, leaving a factory overgrown with machinery or staff not being used anymore.
“People want to get out of the house and cycling is one of those safe alternatives,” said Chad Welch, manager of Tri-City Bicycles on East Street in downtown Belton. “The kids were at home and not at school. The kids get one then the adults want one.
“It’s challenging to keep them in stock,” Welch added. “When we know we’re going to be out of a certain bike we might buy them like toilet paper and get 50 of them.”
Both shops still see good business in repairing existing bikes. Getting the bike accessories shipped in can be another issue in these times, but they are keeping pace. So, too, are riding clubs and individual recreational riders of all ages.
“It is a great sport for a cardio workout and not pound your joints,” said Houston, an avid rider who in recent years has ridden the famed 100-mile “Hotter Than Hell” event in Wichita Falls. “It gives any age group a great workout.”
The local cycling community is a vibrant one, generally divided between beginners, intermediate and advanced riders. It’s not unusual to come across groups of 15 or 20 riders along the county roads less traveled on the weekends, whether they are participating in organized events or on serious exercise ventures.
For Jones, cycling became a viable alternative to his running career. He has run the Boston Marathon many times and is still game for an occasional distance running event, but cycling has provided a nice transition.
“I got into cycling as a supplement to my running when I was 50,” said Jones, who also stresses wearing a helmet every time you get on a bike. “I couldn’t run as much and it’s very low impact which is easier on the joints.”
Bikes, for the serious road cyclist, aren’t cheap and can vary greatly in price. For riders such as Jones and Houston, it’s worth the investment.
“It’s worth getting the higher grade bikes,” Jones said. “With bikes, you do get what you pay for.”
Even if it’s a long while before the bike you want becomes available.