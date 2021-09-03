BELTON — Round Rock used a dominant rushing attack for the second week in a row, getting 152 yards from senior Trayvian McCoy-Gay and three rushing scores from quarterback Mason Cochran as the Dragons coasted to a 35-0 win over Belton in the Tigers’ home opener Friday at Tiger Field.
The Dragons (2-0), who gained 520 yards rushing in last week’s win against Hewitt Midway, continued their strong play up front against Belton (1-1), scoring five first-half touchdowns — four of which came on the ground.
Round Rock needed only two plays from scrimmage to notch its first score after stopping Belton on the game’s opening possession on a fourth-and-2 to pick up nice field position at the 50.
It was a trend that continued for much of the first half. The Dragons had three other drives start on Belton’s side of the field, all but one of which led to touchdowns.
Cochran punched in a 1-yard score on a keeper for Round Rock’s first TD after McCoy-Gay set it up with a 49-yard scurry through the left side.
McCoy-Gay had 109 of his game-high yards on 10 first-half carries.
He added a 24-yard touchdown run on third-and-15 to cap Round Rock’s third possession and give his team a 14-0 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Just 13 seconds later, Round Rock scored again after Belton got pinned at its 7-yard line on the ensuing kickoff then fumbled on a handoff on the next play, which the Dragons pounced on at the 3.
Cochran then took a keeper into the end zone for the 21-0 cushion. The sophomore quarterback added 71 yards rushing to go with his three scores.
“I thought our defense played really well all game,” Belton head coach Brett Sniffin said. “Offensively, we took some chances there at the beginning. We knew they were a really good football team, and we were going to have to take some chances to beat them and it didn’t pan out for us. And our defense had their backs to the wall, but I thought our defense played pretty dang well all game long.”
Compared to the 520 yards rushing the Dragons had in their season opener, Belton limited them to much less — 240 on 46 carries.
Other than a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Burk to Mason Schuler with just 7 seconds left before halftime, Round Rock did not do much else through the air.
The Tigers forced two turnovers in the second quarter — a Connor Whitman interception and a Donovan Thompson fumble recovery — but didn’t move the ball much afterward. It was Whitman’s second straight game with an interception.
Belton struggled to gain any traction up front, leaving it with many third- and fourth-and-longs.
Belton recorded only three first-half first downs and had minus-22 yards rushing on 14 carries in the first half to go along with 42 yards passing.
The Tigers, who gained seven first downs total, saved their biggest plays for their final drive on which junior quarterback Slade LeBlanc had three consecutive 9-yard runs to start it then ripped off a 25-yarder from midfield for his team’s biggest gain of the night.
Two straight negative plays, followed by a false start, stalled the drive, and Belton eventually turned over the ball on downs.
“Like I said, they’re a really good football team,” Sniffin said. “They’re one of the top 6A programs in the state. And we’ve got a real young offense, so it’s going to take some time. We showed some flashes last week but we have to stay consistent in what we’re doing.”
LeBlanc led Belton with 39 yards rushing on eight carries. Sophomore Ty Brown, who started at quarterback, completed eight of 21 passes for 51 yards with an interception.
ROUND ROCK 35, BELTON 0
Round Rock 21 14 0 0 — 35
Belton 0 0 0 0 — 0
RR — Mason Cochran 1 run (Collin Harwick kick)
RR — Trayvian McCoy-Gay 24 run (Harwick kick)
RR — Cochran 3 run (Harwick kick)
RR — Cochran 25 run (Harwick kick)
RR — Mason Schuler 33 pass from Dylan Burk (Harwick kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
RR Bel
First downs 14 7
Rushes-yards 46-240 30-35
Passing yards 39 51
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-11-1 8-23-1
Punts-average 6-33.5 7-35.2
Fumbles-lost 3-1 4-2
Penalties-yards 7-60 5-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Round Rock: McCoy Gay 18-152, Cochran 14-71, Vincent Mighetto-Frueh 9-41, Schuler 3-(-1), Team 1-(-13), Dylan Burk 1-(-10); Belton: Elijah Warner 10-8, Javier Luna 4-19, Slade LeBlanc 8-39, Ty Brown 5-(-22), Team 1-(-9).
PASSING — Round Rock: Cochran 2-5-1-6, Burk 1-6-0-33; Belton: Brown 8-21-1-51, LeBlanc 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING — Round Rock: Schuler 3-39; Belton: Bryan Henry 3-23, Seth Morgan 3-20, Warner 2-8.