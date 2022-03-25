CHINA SPRING — Waco La Vega spoiled Lake Belton’s first boys soccer playoff appearance with a 2-0 victory in the Class 4A bi-district round Friday night.
The Broncos (10-11-3) were contained throughout most of the first half, producing just a single shot on goal — Ben Ascunion-Crabb’s 31-yard free kick. Lake Belton’s opportunities became more frequent in the final minutes before halftime, but the Broncos couldn’t produce clear shots.
The Pirates did not experience any similar issues, locating the back of the net early on.
After several shot attempts were denied by Broncos sophomore goalkeeper Chason Hamson, La Vega connected when sophomore midfielder Juaquin Zarate scored with a 25-yard shot in the 13th minute.
The lone score held for the remainder of the half, and Lake Belton’s offense never completely clicked.
Despite controlling the tempo to a much greater degree in the second half, the Broncos did not score. The Pirates pushed the advantage to 2-0 when senior midfielder Juan Zarate redirected a deflected shot into the net in the 53rd.
Sophomore Hector Herrera was responsible for Lake Belton’s most promising scoring opportunity, but his shot in the 61st hit the crossbar.
La Vega advanced to face Sealy in next week’s area round.