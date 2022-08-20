Regardless of the sport, evaluations are a never-ending process for high school coaches.
Whether it’s talent or participation or inventory or facilities, taking stock of progress is always happening.
One analytical group known as Fizz Rankings has a means of evaluating where Texas high school football teams stand among the other teams in their own UIL classification, as well as with every team in the state, and it does so in five-year increments.
The computer analysis bases its rankings on three categories: program, tradition and coaching, giving each up to four stars.
The program element is seemingly based on won-loss record, tradition adds weight from a historical standpoint and coaching appears to be about the stability of the leadership. Every year, the group tracks the status of football programs over the previous five years in what it calls “five-year dynasties.”
Only one Temple-area program is ranked in the top 10 of its respective classification and in the state’s top 100. It’s one that might not be the first to come to mind to area fans outside the confines of that community, but it makes sense once its consistent success the last five seasons and beyond is considered.
Holland quietly built a model of consistency for area schools in that time frame. The Hornets get four stars from the ranking group for program, three stars for tradition and another four for coaching. Holland ranked No. 9 among Class 2A Division I programs and came in at No. 68 among the top 100 for all statewide programs, moving up 32 notches from last year’s No. 100 spot. The Hornets have an overall power ranking of 85 (don’t ask me how that’s derived).
Since 2017, the Hornets are 52-12. They are better than anyone else around based solely on that. In four of the five seasons from 2017 to 2021 the Hornets posted double-digit victories and the fifth, 2020, they won nine. The 2019 team ran off 13 straight victories before bowing to eventual state champion Refugio in the Region IV title game. It marked the most victories and the most games a Hornets team had ever played. The 2A-I programs ranked ahead of Holland include Refugio, Shiner, Stratford, Mason, Hawley, Crawford, Post and New Deal.
The upcoming campaign marks the 100th non-consecutive season of Hornets football. (Holland fielded a team that played one game in 1913 but restarted in 1924 and has played every year since).
The Hornets have had some fine teams sprinkled throughout their history, most notably the 1958 undefeated Class B regional champions at 12-0 under Larry Baggett. Four years later, the Bill Venner-coached Hornets went 10-2 and made national news by ending Pflugerville’s 55-game winning streak in a bi-district playoff at Taylor. That was the last playoff victory the Hornets could savor until 2015. The all-time program record is 422-485-34.
That brings us to coaching, and the Hornets’ most successful coach, Brad Talbert, is preparing for his 11th year at the helm. Only Jerry Decker’s 12 seasons from 1982-93 are longer and Talbert’s 86 victories are easily the most.
Talbert, a long-time assistant at several places, points to the men he’s worked under and gleaned from who have been an inspiration into where Holland is today. Names such as Art Briles, Bob McQueen, Mark Bell and Rodney Southern all have been attached to state titles and impacted Talbert’s career.
“I was part of their process,” Talbert said. “I got to learn from good programs and process that information.”
Talbert carried that wealth of knowledge and applied it to Holland in 2012 for a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 1998. The Hornets immediately became more competitive in his first five years before becoming consistently very good the last five.
“We’ve had a lot of good players in the last five years,” the China Spring native said. “Things in Holland have improved. As a program it’s really good from the parents to the administration to the school board.”
That support has provided stability for Talbert and his staff. It’s been a few years since he’s had to hire a new coach, a rarity at the 2A level.
Talbert didn’t come in with a specific philosophy by which every Hornets team has had to abide. That’s often unreasonable at a small school with limited numbers of athletes.
“I’ll change the offense,” he said. “I’ve learned that you do what your kids can do.”
No matter how you rank them, the Hornets have been living their best lives the last five years.